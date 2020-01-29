Platanov, Goglia double winners for Milford Co-op swim

Milford Co-op boys swim and dive team lost to Hamden, 100-81, on Tuesday.

Jack Iaffaldano, Ryan Morton, Jay Rajani and Edward Platanov took first with a time of 1:43.70 in the 200-freestyle relay for coach Connor Lui’s team.

Results

200 MR- H- 1:49.54- Nick Bennett, Daniel Ostapenko, Andrew Ames, Sid Singla

200 Free- M- 1:55.64- Justin Goglia

200 IM- M- 2:02.81 Ed Platanov

50 Fr- H- 23.92- Bennett

1 M DIV- H- 192.90- Jonah Heiser

100 Fly- M- 55.02- Platanov

100 Fr- H- 53.75- Bennett

500 Fr- M- 5:05.97- Justin Goglia

100 Back- H- 1:06.37- Jeffrey Ahn

100 Breaststroke- H-1:10.64- J. Ostapenko

400 FR- M- 3:51.56- Lucas Burgard, Rajani, Bruno Sequero, Goglia