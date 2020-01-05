Pivec's big game lifts No. 3 Oregon St over Colorado 72-60

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Mikayla Pivec had 16 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists to lead No. 3 Oregon State to a 72-60 victory over Colorado on Sunday.

The Buffaloes, who were coming off Friday’s 104-46 loss at No. 2 Oregon, stayed within striking distance of Oregon State (14-0, 2-0 Pac-12) until midway through the fourth quarter.

Colorado (12-2,1-2), which trailed by 10 points at halftime, closed to 50-46 after three quarters.

Pivec scored six points during an 11-4 to open the fourth quarter.

The Beavers outscored Colorado 22-14 in the final quarter to win going away and extend the program’s longest winning streak to 14 games.

Oregon State’s Destiny Slocum scored a game-high 18 points, Taylor Jones had 16 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks, and Kennedy Brown also was in double figures with 12 points.

Peanut Tuitele led the Buffaloes with 15 points and Mya Hollingshed had 14.

The Beavers outscored Colorado 23-9 in the second quarter and led 40-30 at the break.

Oregon State's Kennedy Brown (42) drives to the basket past Colorado's Mya Hollingshed (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Corvallis, Ore., Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.

The Buffaloes, who led by as much as six points in the opening quarter behind Jaylyn Sherrod’s nine points, cooled off in the second quarter, hitting just 4 of 17 from the field.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: The Beavers, who have beaten three teams currently ranked in the Top 25, are off to the best start in school history. They’ll be tested on the road next week at No. 18 Arizona and Arizona State.

Colorado: After winning their first 12 games, Colorado took a major step up in competition this week playing two teams ranked in the five. The Buffaloes should be encouraged by staying with Oregon State most of the game.

UP NEXT

Oregon State will be at No. 18 Arizona, 7 p.m. Friday

Colorado hosts USC, 7 p.m. Friday