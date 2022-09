Reds second. Donovan Solano flies out to center field to Bryan Reynolds. Aristides Aquino doubles to deep left field. Nick Senzel flies out to deep left field to Greg Allen. Spencer Steer singles to right field. Aristides Aquino scores. Jose Barrero strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 1, Pirates 0.

Pirates third. Tyler Heineman singles to center field. Ke'Bryan Hayes strikes out swinging. Bryan Reynolds singles to right field. Tyler Heineman to second. Rodolfo Castro homers to left field. Bryan Reynolds scores. Tyler Heineman scores. Michael Chavis strikes out on a foul tip. Kevin Newman grounds out to third base, Kyle Farmer to Donovan Solano.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Pirates 3, Reds 1.

Reds fifth. Spencer Steer flies out to right field to Diego Castillo. Jose Barrero strikes out swinging. Austin Romine homers to center field. TJ Friedl singles to shortstop. Jonathan India lines out to second base to Kevin Newman.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Pirates 3, Reds 2.

Pirates seventh. Oneil Cruz strikes out swinging. Greg Allen walks. Tyler Heineman grounds out to shallow infield, Kyle Farmer to Donovan Solano. Greg Allen to second. Ke'Bryan Hayes singles to left field. Greg Allen scores. Bryan Reynolds singles to right center field. Ke'Bryan Hayes to second. Rodolfo Castro grounds out to first base, Donovan Solano to Derek Law.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Pirates 4, Reds 2.

Pirates eighth. Michael Chavis walks. Kevin Newman out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Joel Kuhnel to Donovan Solano. Michael Chavis to second. Jack Suwinski pinch-hitting for Diego Castillo. Jack Suwinski flies out to shallow center field to Nick Senzel. Oneil Cruz homers to left field. Michael Chavis scores. Greg Allen called out on strikes.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Pirates 6, Reds 2.

Reds eighth. Jonathan India lines out to left field to Greg Allen. Kyle Farmer homers to left field. Donovan Solano grounds out to shortstop, Oneil Cruz to Michael Chavis. Aristides Aquino called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Pirates 6, Reds 3.

Pirates ninth. Tyler Heineman walks. Ke'Bryan Hayes doubles to deep right field. Tyler Heineman to third. Bryan Reynolds strikes out swinging. Rodolfo Castro singles to right field. Ke'Bryan Hayes to third. Tyler Heineman scores. Michael Chavis singles to left field. Rodolfo Castro scores. Ke'Bryan Hayes scores. Kevin Newman walks. Michael Chavis to second. Jack Suwinski flies out to deep right field to Aristides Aquino. Kevin Newman to second. Michael Chavis scores. Throwing error by Aristides Aquino. Oneil Cruz called out on strikes.

4 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Pirates 10, Reds 3.

Reds ninth. Nick Senzel grounds out to third base, Ke'Bryan Hayes to Zack Collins. Spencer Steer walks. Jose Barrero grounds out to third base, Ke'Bryan Hayes to Zack Collins. Spencer Steer scores. Austin Romine called out on strikes.

1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Pirates 10, Reds 4.