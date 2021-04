Reds first. Tyler Naquin homers to right field. Nick Castellanos strikes out swinging. Joey Votto lines out to right field to Phillip Evans. Eugenio Suarez strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 1, Pirates 0.

Reds second. Mike Moustakas singles to right field. Nick Senzel singles to shallow center field. Mike Moustakas to third. Jonathan India singles to shallow left field. Nick Senzel to second. Mike Moustakas scores. Tucker Barnhart grounds out to second base, Adam Frazier to Colin Moran. Jonathan India to second. Nick Senzel to third. Wade Miley strikes out swinging. Tyler Naquin homers to center field. Jonathan India scores. Nick Senzel scores. Nick Castellanos flies out to right center field to Phillip Evans.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 5, Pirates 0.

Reds fourth. Nick Senzel singles to center field. Jonathan India out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Bryan Reynolds. Nick Senzel scores. Tucker Barnhart singles to center field. Wade Miley singles to shortstop. Tucker Barnhart to third. Tyler Naquin reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow center field. Wade Miley out at second. Tucker Barnhart scores. Nick Castellanos reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Tyler Naquin out at second.

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Reds 7, Pirates 0.

Reds fifth. Joey Votto grounds out to second base, Adam Frazier to Clay Holmes. Eugenio Suarez walks. Mike Moustakas singles to center field. Eugenio Suarez to second. Nick Senzel walks. Mike Moustakas to second. Eugenio Suarez to third. Jonathan India singles to shallow right field. Nick Senzel to second. Mike Moustakas to third. Eugenio Suarez scores. Tucker Barnhart doubles to left field. Jonathan India to third. Nick Senzel scores. Mike Moustakas scores. Wade Miley strikes out on a foul tip. Tyler Naquin singles to shallow center field. Tucker Barnhart scores. Jonathan India scores. Nick Castellanos doubles to deep left field. Tyler Naquin to third. Joey Votto grounds out to first base, Colin Moran to Duane Underwood Jr..

5 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Reds 12, Pirates 0.

Reds sixth. Eugenio Suarez called out on strikes. Kyle Farmer flies out to deep right field to Phillip Evans. Nick Senzel singles to shortstop. Jonathan India triples to deep center field. Nick Senzel scores. Tucker Barnhart singles to center field. Jonathan India scores. Wade Miley strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 14, Pirates 0.

Pirates seventh. Colin Moran grounds out to shortstop, Kyle Farmer to Alex Blandino. Phillip Evans homers to left field. Jacob Stallings lines out to center field to Nick Senzel. Erik Gonzalez grounds out to shortstop, Eugenio Suarez to Alex Blandino.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 14, Pirates 1.