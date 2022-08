Orioles first. Cedric Mullins strikes out swinging. Adley Rutschman singles to center field. Anthony Santander pops out to second base to Tucupita Marcano. Ryan Mountcastle singles to center field. Adley Rutschman to second. Terrin Vavra singles to shallow center field. Ryan Mountcastle to third. Adley Rutschman scores. Ramon Urias strikes out swinging.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 1, Pirates 0.

Orioles second. Rougned Odor doubles to deep center field. Jorge Mateo singles to right field. Rougned Odor scores. Brett Phillips doubles to deep right field. Jorge Mateo scores. Cedric Mullins strikes out swinging. Adley Rutschman walks. Anthony Santander flies out to left field to Greg Allen. Ryan Mountcastle strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 3, Pirates 0.

Pirates fourth. Ben Gamel doubles to deep right field. Ke'Bryan Hayes strikes out swinging. Oneil Cruz homers to center field. Ben Gamel scores. Tucupita Marcano strikes out swinging. Greg Allen walks. Josh VanMeter flies out to center field to Cedric Mullins.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 3, Pirates 2.

Orioles fifth. Terrin Vavra flies out to center field to Bryan Reynolds. Ramon Urias doubles to deep center field. Rougned Odor flies out to right field to Ben Gamel. Jorge Mateo hit by pitch. Ryan McKenna pinch-hitting for Brett Phillips. Ryan McKenna doubles to deep left field. Jorge Mateo scores. Ramon Urias scores. Cedric Mullins pops out to shallow infield to Ke'Bryan Hayes.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Orioles 5, Pirates 2.

Pirates sixth. Ben Gamel doubles to deep right center field. Ke'Bryan Hayes singles to center field. Ben Gamel scores. Oneil Cruz strikes out swinging. Tucupita Marcano reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Ke'Bryan Hayes out at second. Greg Allen flies out to deep center field to Cedric Mullins.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 5, Pirates 3.

Orioles seventh. Rougned Odor walks. Jorge Mateo walks. Ryan McKenna out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Chase De Jong to Michael Chavis. Jorge Mateo to second. Rougned Odor to third. Cedric Mullins out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Bryan Reynolds. Rougned Odor scores. Adley Rutschman walks. Anthony Santander strikes out swinging.

1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 6, Pirates 3.