Pittsburgh 84, Syracuse 82

Federiko 3-6 1-2 7, Burton 3-8 1-1 9, Cummings 7-12 2-2 22, Elliott 4-11 2-2 12, Hinson 9-19 5-7 25, J.Diaz Graham 2-4 4-7 9, Sibande 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 15-21 84.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason