Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1

Pittsburgh 0 2 2 — 4 Boston 0 0 1 — 1 First Period_None. Penalties_Dumoulin, PIT (Cross Checking), 10:59. Second Period_1, Pittsburgh, Aston-Reese 8 (Gaudreau, Tanev), 2:01. 2, Pittsburgh, Matheson 3 (Ceci, Angello), 13:12. Penalties_None. Third Period_3, Boston, Marchand 14 (Bergeron, Zboril), 11:14. 4, Pittsburgh, Zucker 5 (Pettersson, Rodrigues), 13:07. 5, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 15 (Crosby, Letang), 17:51 (en). Penalties_Lauzon, BOS (Interference), 0:31; Marchand, BOS (Roughing), 1:03; Letang, PIT (Holding), 1:03; Jankowski, PIT (Holding), 18:44. Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 7-10-6_23. Boston 2-13-16_31. Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 1; Boston 0 of 2. Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 8-3-0 (31 shots-30 saves). Boston, Vladar 2-0-0 (22-19). A_2,191 (17,565). T_2:33. Referees_Dan O'Rourke, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Libor Suchanek.