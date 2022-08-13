Pit_Olszewski 13 pass from Trubisky (Sciba kick), 12:15. Drive: 8 plays, 90 yards, 2:45. Key Plays: McFarland 24 run on 3rd-and-1; Trubisky 25 pass to Olszewski on 3rd-and-6. Pittsburgh 7, Seattle 0.

Pit_Pickens 26 pass from Rudolph (Sciba kick), 1:39. Drive: 3 plays, 23 yards, 1:32. Pittsburgh 14, Seattle 0.

Second Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 33, 12:50. Drive: 9 plays, 57 yards, 3:49. Key Plays: Walker kick return to Seattle 28; G.Smith 25 pass to Homer; Homer 16 run; Homer 10 run; G.Smith 5 pass to Parkinson on 3rd-and-12. Pittsburgh 14, Seattle 3.

Pit_FG Sciba 21, 4:28. Drive: 18 plays, 79 yards, 8:22. Key Plays: McFarland kick return to Pittsburgh 16; Rudolph 8 pass to Boykin on 3rd-and-4; Rudolph 10 pass to Warren; Warren 13 run. Pittsburgh 17, Seattle 3.

Sea_G.Smith 2 run (Myers kick), :21. Drive: 9 plays, 61 yards, 1:27. Key Plays: G.Smith 7 run on 3rd-and-2; Homer 10 run; G.Smith 21 pass to C.Johnson. Pittsburgh 17, Seattle 10.

Third Quarter

Sea_Young 3 pass from Lock (Myers kick), 10:37. Drive: 10 plays, 73 yards, 4:23. Key Plays: C.Johnson kick return to Seattle 27; Lock 39 pass to Melton; Lock 13 pass to Young on 3rd-and-6. Seattle 17, Pittsburgh 17.

Pit_Warren 3 pass from Pickett (Co.Heyward pass from Pickett), 6:44. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:53. Key Plays: Pickett 11 pass to Sternberger; Sims 38 run; Pickett 10 pass to Warren. Pittsburgh 25, Seattle 17.

Fourth Quarter

Sea_Dallas 17 pass from Lock (Homer pass from Lock), 13:32. Drive: 5 plays, 55 yards, 2:17. Key Plays: Dallas 10 run; Lock 15 pass to Young. Seattle 25, Pittsburgh 25.

Pit_Vaughns 24 pass from Pickett (Sciba kick), :03. Drive: 5 plays, 43 yards, 1:07. Key Play: Pickett 2 pass to White on 3rd-and-1. Pittsburgh 32, Seattle 25.

A_48,197.

___

Sea Pit FIRST DOWNS 21 24 Rushing 11 8 Passing 10 15 Penalty 0 1 THIRD DOWN EFF 5-11 7-13 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-0 0-1 TOTAL NET YARDS 339 409 Total Plays 59 67 Avg Gain 5.7 6.1 NET YARDS RUSHING 159 185 Rushes 26 27 Avg per rush 6.115 6.852 NET YARDS PASSING 180 224 Sacked-Yds lost 3-23 3-27 Gross-Yds passing 203 251 Completed-Att. 21-30 26-37 Had Intercepted 0 0 Yards-Pass Play 5.455 5.6 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 5-4-2 6-1-1 PUNTS-Avg. 5-47.8 4-44.25 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 108 101 Punt Returns 2-7 1-38 Kickoff Returns 5-101 3-63 Interceptions 0-0 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 3-35 2-15 FUMBLES-Lost 2-1 2-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 28:05 31:55

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Seattle, Dallas 10-73, Homer 4-41, Walker 5-19, D.Thompson 3-15, G.Smith 2-9, Lock 1-3, Young 1-(minus 1). Pittsburgh, McFarland 7-56, Sims 1-38, Warren 6-34, Teague 6-31, Pickett 3-16, Trubisky 1-4, Durant 2-4, Snead 1-2.

PASSING_Seattle, Lock 11-15-0-102, G.Smith 10-15-0-101. Pittsburgh, Pickett 13-15-0-95, Rudolph 9-15-0-93, Trubisky 4-7-0-63.

RECEIVING_Seattle, Young 4-30, Melton 2-47, Homer 2-33, Fant 2-20, Hart 2-3, C.Johnson 1-21, Dallas 1-17, Walker 1-11, A.Fuller 1-9, Brewer 1-8, Mabry 1-7, Parkinson 1-5, D.Thompson 1-2, Kassis 1-(minus 10). Pittsburgh, Warren 4-30, Olszewski 3-47, Pickens 3-43, White 3-13, Vaughns 2-32, Co.Heyward 2-24, Sternberger 2-20, Boykin 2-17, Snead 2-10, Blake 1-7, Rader 1-6, Sims 1-2.

PUNT RETURNS_Seattle, C.Johnson 1-8, A.Fuller 1-(minus 1). Pittsburgh, Sims 1-38.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Seattle, Dallas 2-41, C.Johnson 1-24, Walker 1-22, D.Thompson 1-14. Pittsburgh, McFarland 2-36, Vaughns 1-27.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Seattle, V.Jones 5-1-1, Dublanko 4-4-0, M.Adams 3-1-0, M.Jackson 3-1-0, J.Jones 3-1-0, Barton 3-0-0, Blount 3-0-0, Bryant 3-0-0, Ford 3-0-0, Valentine-Turner 3-0-0, Nelson 2-1-0, Mafe 2-0-2, Coleman 2-0-0, Muse 2-0-0, Blair 1-1-0, Mone 1-1-0, Amadi 1-0-0, Bellore 1-0-0, Gotel 1-0-0, Harris 1-0-0, Nwosu 1-0-0, Robinson 1-0-0, Woolen 1-0-0, Bolden 0-2-0, Onujiogu 0-1-0, D.Williams 0-1-0. Pittsburgh, B.Johnson 6-0-0, Pierre 6-0-0, Maulet 5-0-0, Kazee 4-1-0, Robinson 3-2-1, Norwood 3-0-0, Spillane 2-1-0, Leal 2-0-0, Witherspoon 2-0-0, Mondeaux 1-3-1, Carter 1-1-0, Rashed 1-0-1, Costin 1-0-0, C.Davis 1-0-0, K.Davis 1-0-0, D.Scott 1-0-0, Sutton 1-0-0, Tuszka 1-0-0, Edmunds 0-2-0, Jack 0-2-0, Wallace 0-2-0, Platel 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Seattle, None. Pittsburgh, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Adrian Hill, Ump Roy Ellison, HL David Oliver, LJ Kevin Codey, FJ Mearl Robinson, SJ Jim Quirk, BJ Keith Ferguson, Replay Roddy Ames.