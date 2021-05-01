Skip to main content
Sports

Pittsburgh 3, Washington 0

Pittsburgh 1 2 0 3
Washington 0 0 0 0

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Rust 21, 2:56.

Second Period_2, Pittsburgh, Rust 22, 0:26. 3, Pittsburgh, Carter 12 (Letang), 10:43.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 7-8-11_26. Washington 8-10-5_23.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 2; Washington 0 of 1.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Jarry 23-9-3 (23 shots-23 saves). Washington, Samsonov 13-4-1 (26-23).

A_2,133 (18,277). T_2:25.

Referees_Dean Morton, Francois St. Laurent. Linesmen_Jesse Marquis, Pierre Racicot.

