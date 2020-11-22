Pittsburgh 27, Jacksonville 3
|Pittsburgh
|0
|17
|0
|10
|—
|27
|Jacksonville
|3
|0
|0
|0
|—
|3
Jac_FG McLaughlin 41, 10:57. Drive: 9 plays, 52 yards, 4:03. Key Plays: Luton 17 pass to Cole; Luton 15 pass to J.Robinson on 3rd-and-2; J.Robinson 12 run.
Pit_FG Boswell 44, 10:45. Drive: 9 plays, 50 yards, 4:15. Key Plays: Roethlisberger 22 pass to D.Johnson; Roethlisberger 10 pass to Claypool; Roethlisberger 14 pass to Conner.
Pit_Claypool 31 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 7:00. Drive: 6 plays, 71 yards, 2:49. Key Plays: Jack 15-yard lowering the head to initiate contact penalty; Roethlisberger 12 pass to Washington on 3rd-and-5.
Pit_Snell 1 run (Boswell kick), :44. Drive: 7 plays, 61 yards, 2:13. Key Plays: Fitzpatrick 37 interception return to Pittsburgh 39; Conner 17 run; Roethlisberger 20 pass to D.Johnson on 3rd-and-10; Roethlisberger 23 pass to D.Johnson.
Pit_FG Boswell 47, 10:21. Drive: 9 plays, 45 yards, 3:50. Key Plays: Roethlisberger 9 pass to Ebron on 3rd-and-1; Hayden 21-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-10.
Pit_Ebron 20 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 6:40. Drive: 4 plays, 50 yards, 1:52. Key Plays: Te.Edmunds 7 interception return to Pittsburgh 50; Roethlisberger 13 pass to McCloud on 3rd-and-8.
A_17,244.
___
|Pit
|Jac
|FIRST DOWNS
|23
|14
|Rushing
|7
|4
|Passing
|12
|8
|Penalty
|4
|2
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|7-17
|4-13
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-1
|0-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|373
|206
|Total Plays
|73
|56
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|3.7
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|106
|73
|Rushes
|27
|17
|Avg per rush
|3.9
|4.3
|NET YARDS PASSING
|267
|133
|Sacked-Yds lost
|0-0
|2-18
|Gross-Yds passing
|267
|151
|Completed-Att.
|32-46
|16-37
|Had Intercepted
|1
|4
|Yards-Pass Play
|5.8
|3.4
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|6-6-6
|2-1-1
|PUNTS-Avg.
|5-43.2
|6-54.0
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|67
|63
|Punt Returns
|3-19
|2-10
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions
|4-48
|1-53
|PENALTIES-Yds
|6-42
|8-105
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|36:29
|23:31
___
RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Conner 13-89, Snell 7-15, McCloud 1-3, McFarland 3-3, Rudolph 3-(minus 4). Jacksonville, J.Robinson 17-73.
PASSING_Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 32-46-1-267. Jacksonville, Luton 16-37-4-151.
RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Johnson 12-111, Claypool 4-59, Ebron 4-36, McCloud 4-20, Smith-Schuster 4-19, Conner 3-10, Washington 1-12. Jacksonville, Chark 4-41, Ozigbo 3-5, Eifert 2-32, Cole 2-26, J.Robinson 2-21, Conley 1-13, Ellefson 1-10, Saubert 1-3.
PUNT RETURNS_Pittsburgh, McCloud 3-19. Jacksonville, Cole 2-10.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Pittsburgh, None. Jacksonville, None.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Pittsburgh, Williams 4-1-0, Fitzpatrick 3-2-0, Spillane 3-1-0, Haden 3-0-0, Te.Edmunds 2-2-0, Dupree 2-1-1, Sutton 2-1-0, Highsmith 2-0-0, T.Watt 2-0-0, Heyward 1-4-0, Tuitt 1-0-1, Adeniyi 1-0-0, S.Davis 1-0-0, Nelson 1-0-0, Pierre 1-0-0, Hilton 0-1-0. Jacksonville, Schobert 8-5-0, Claybrooks 7-2-0, Herndon 7-0-0, Wilson 6-3-0, Hayden 3-2-0, Jack 3-2-0, Wingard 2-1-0, Chaisson 2-0-0, Bryan 1-0-0, Correa 1-0-0, Scott 1-0-0, Smoot 1-0-0, Costin 0-2-0, Barcoo 0-1-0, Ekuale 0-1-0, Gotsis 0-1-0, Hamilton 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Pittsburgh, Fitzpatrick 2-37, Te.Edmunds 2-11. Jacksonville, Thomas 1-53.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Pittsburgh, Boswell 45.
___
OFFICIALS_Referee Scott Novak, Ump Steven Woods, HL Kent Payne, LJ Thomas Eaton, FJ Scott Edwards, SJ John Jenkins, BJ Terrence Miles, Replay Billy Smith.