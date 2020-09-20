Pittsburgh 26, Denver 21

Recommended Video:

Denver 0 3 11 7 — 21 Pittsburgh 7 10 0 9 — 26

First Quarter

Pit_Conner 2 run (Boswell kick), 4:23. Drive: 8 plays, 44 yards, 2:49. Key Plays: Conner 11 run; Roethlisberger 18 pass to Smith-Schuster on 3rd-and-10. Pittsburgh 7, Denver 0.

Second Quarter

Den_FG McManus 49, 12:07. Drive: 5 plays, 5 yards, 2:53. Key Plays: Driskel 19 pass to Jeudy; Driskel 1 pass to Co.Sutton on 3rd-and-25. Pittsburgh 7, Denver 3.

Pit_Claypool 84 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 6:23. Drive: 1 play, 84 yards, 00:11. Pittsburgh 14, Denver 3.

Pit_FG Boswell 21, :39. Drive: 4 plays, 8 yards, 1:19. Key Play: Haden 24 interception return to Denver 11. Pittsburgh 17, Denver 3.

Third Quarter

Den_FG McManus 28, 8:00. Drive: 10 plays, 31 yards, 3:50. Key Plays: Simmons 37 interception return to Pittsburgh 41; Driskel 13 pass to Hamler on 3rd-and-8; Driskel 14 pass to Fant on 3rd-and-6. Pittsburgh 17, Denver 6.

Den_Fant 20 pass from Driskel (Fant pass from Driskel), 1:07. Drive: 6 plays, 65 yards, 2:47. Key Plays: Fitzpatrick 5-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-2; Freeman 13 run; Hilton 15-yard roughing the passer penalty. Pittsburgh 17, Denver 14.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_D.Johnson 28 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 11:26. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 4:41. Key Plays: Roethlisberger 21 pass to Ebron; Roethlisberger 7 pass to Ebron on 3rd-and-9; Roethlisberger 3 pass to Smith-Schuster on 4th-and-2. Pittsburgh 24, Denver 14.

Pit_safety, 10:01. Drive: 4 plays, -13 yards, 1:25. Key Plays: Hamler kick return to Denver 13; Driskel 1 pass to Fant on 3rd-and-12. Pittsburgh 26, Denver 14.

Den_Gordon 16 pass from Driskel (McManus kick), 7:43. Drive: 6 plays, 54 yards, 1:58. Key Plays: Driskel 18 pass to Hamler; Driskel 17 pass to Patrick on 3rd-and-7. Pittsburgh 26, Denver 21.

A_0.

___

Den Pit FIRST DOWNS 23 19 Rushing 5 4 Passing 12 15 Penalty 6 0 THIRD DOWN EFF 5-15 2-12 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-2 1-2 TOTAL NET YARDS 319 410 Total Plays 72 64 Avg Gain 4.4 6.4 NET YARDS RUSHING 104 109 Rushes 26 22 Avg per rush 4.0 5.0 NET YARDS PASSING 215 301 Sacked-Yds lost 7-61 1-10 Gross-Yds passing 276 311 Completed-Att. 19-39 29-41 Had Intercepted 1 1 Yards-Pass Play 4.7 7.2 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 6-4-3 5-4-2 PUNTS-Avg. 4-42.3 5-41.8 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 108 137 Punt Returns 2-15 2-25 Kickoff Returns 3-56 3-88 Interceptions 1-37 1-24 PENALTIES-Yds 4-30 10-89 FUMBLES-Lost 2-1 2-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 30:31 29:29

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Denver, Gordon 19-70, Freeman 3-20, Hamler 1-9, Driskel 2-5, Martin 1-0. Pittsburgh, Conner 16-106, Snell 3-5, Roethlisberger 3-(minus 2).

PASSING_Denver, Driskel 18-34-1-256, Lock 1-5-0-20. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 29-41-1-311.

RECEIVING_Denver, Jeudy 4-62, Fant 4-57, Sutton 3-66, Hamler 3-48, Patrick 2-24, Gordon 2-14, Hamilton 1-5. Pittsburgh, Johnson 8-92, Smith-Schuster 7-48, Claypool 3-88, Ebron 3-43, Washington 3-22, Conner 2-15, Samuels 1-4, McDonald 1-3, Snell 1-(minus 4).

PUNT RETURNS_Denver, Spencer 2-15. Pittsburgh, Johnson 2-25.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Denver, Spencer 2-38, Hamler 1-18. Pittsburgh, McCloud 2-64, Johnson 1-24.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Denver, Simmons 7-1-0, Johnson 6-2-0, Ojemudia 6-1-0, Callahan 4-1-0, Casey 3-1-0, Jackson 3-1-0, Jewell 3-1-0, Chubb 3-0-0, S.Harris 3-0-0, Reed 2-0-0, Purcell 1-0-1, Attaochu 1-0-0, Bassey 1-0-0, D.Jones 0-1-0. Pittsburgh, Hilton 8-0-1, Bush 6-1-0, Williams 6-0-0, Fitzpatrick 4-2-0, Alualu 3-2-1, T.Watt 3-1-2.5, Edmunds 3-1-1, Nelson 2-1-0, Heyward 1-3-.5, Dupree 1-1-1, Buggs 1-0-0, Haden 1-0-0, D.Watt 1-0-0, Wormley 1-0-0, Sutton 0-1-0, Tuitt 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Denver, Simmons 1-37. Pittsburgh, Haden 1-24.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Denver, McManus 58.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Adrian Hill, Ump Paul King, HL Ed Camp, LJ Kevin Codey, FJ Jim Quirk, SJ Keith Washington, BJ Greg Steed, Replay Kevin Stine.