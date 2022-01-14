Pistons ride strong bench to 103-87 victory over Raptors DAVE HOGG, Associated Press Jan. 14, 2022 Updated: Jan. 14, 2022 10:30 p.m.
DETROIT (AP) — Trey Lyles scored 21 points, Cade Cunningham and Hamidou Diallo each added 18 and the Detroit Pistons extending their surprising stretch by beating the Toronto Raptors 103-87 on Friday night.
The Pistons are 5-3 in 2022 after finishing 2021 with 18 losses in their last 19 games.