Pietrangelo gets winner for Golden Knights in OT over Wild DAVE CAMPBELL, AP Sports Writer May 5, 2021 Updated: May 5, 2021 11:36 p.m.
1 of8 Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) is congratulated by goaltender Robin Lehner after scoring against the Minnesota Wild during the second period during an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. Andy Clayton-King/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) makes a stop on Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) as Minnesota Wild center Victor Rask (49) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. Andy Clayton-King/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) brings the puck around the goal as Minnesota Wild's Ryan Suter (20) and goaltender Cam Talbot (33) defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. Andy Clayton-King/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) controls the puck as Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (14) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. Andy Clayton-King/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) stops a shot by Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. Andy Clayton-King/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alex Pietrangelo scored at 1:53 of overtime, giving the Vegas Golden Knights a 3-2 victory after another late rally by the Minnesota Wild.
Alex Tuch, the Wild's first-round draft pick in 2014, set up Pietrangelo with a pass across the slot that helped the West Division-leading Golden Knights loosen the race a little and win for the first time in four games at Minnesota this season.