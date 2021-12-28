Phoenix Suns Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Booker
|26
|32.6
|221-486
|.455
|68-161
|91-106
|.858
|601
|23.1
|Ayton
|24
|30.7
|181-289
|.626
|1-7
|45-68
|.662
|408
|17.0
|Paul
|33
|32.2
|178-368
|.484
|31-98
|93-112
|.830
|480
|14.5
|Bridges
|33
|34.1
|160-306
|.523
|43-110
|39-45
|.867
|402
|12.2
|Johnson
|33
|24.6
|124-280
|.443
|78-182
|37-46
|.804
|363
|11.0
|Kaminsky
|9
|20.1
|36-66
|.545
|5-15
|18-20
|.900
|95
|10.6
|Payne
|28
|20.0
|107-277
|.386
|30-98
|48-56
|.857
|292
|10.4
|McGee
|33
|16.1
|147-223
|.659
|1-4
|46-66
|.697
|341
|10.3
|Crowder
|32
|28.1
|103-255
|.404
|59-172
|32-40
|.800
|297
|9.3
|Shamet
|32
|20.3
|81-218
|.372
|54-147
|30-36
|.833
|246
|7.7
|Smith
|12
|9.8
|17-41
|.415
|3-15
|16-19
|.842
|53
|4.4
|Payton
|17
|12.1
|26-66
|.394
|1-5
|6-11
|.545
|59
|3.5
|Nader
|14
|10.4
|12-35
|.343
|4-14
|6-10
|.600
|34
|2.4
|Wainright
|11
|5.4
|5-22
|.227
|2-13
|0-2
|.000
|12
|1.1
|Hutchison
|5
|2.8
|1-2
|.500
|0-0
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|0.8
|TEAM
|33
|240.8
|1399-2934
|.477
|380-1041
|509-639
|.797
|3687
|111.7
|OPPONENTS
|33
|240.8
|1292-2959
|.437
|378-1134
|492-664
|.741
|3454
|104.7
___