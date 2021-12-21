Phoenix Suns Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Booker
|22
|31.9
|186-408
|.456
|54-132
|78-91
|.857
|504
|22.9
|Ayton
|21
|30.9
|156-253
|.617
|1-6
|39-59
|.661
|352
|16.8
|Paul
|29
|32.1
|155-319
|.486
|28-83
|81-99
|.818
|419
|14.4
|Bridges
|29
|34.3
|142-268
|.530
|39-96
|33-38
|.868
|356
|12.3
|McGee
|29
|16.0
|135-205
|.659
|1-4
|44-64
|.688
|315
|10.9
|Kaminsky
|9
|20.1
|36-66
|.545
|5-15
|18-20
|.900
|95
|10.6
|Payne
|24
|20.0
|92-231
|.398
|25-79
|43-51
|.843
|252
|10.5
|Johnson
|29
|24.3
|103-243
|.424
|63-154
|29-37
|.784
|298
|10.3
|Crowder
|29
|27.9
|96-233
|.412
|55-155
|32-40
|.800
|279
|9.6
|Shamet
|28
|20.9
|76-199
|.382
|52-134
|29-35
|.829
|233
|8.3
|Smith
|10
|8.5
|13-31
|.419
|1-11
|11-13
|.846
|38
|3.8
|Payton
|15
|12.6
|24-61
|.393
|1-5
|6-11
|.545
|55
|3.7
|Nader
|14
|10.4
|12-35
|.343
|4-14
|6-10
|.600
|34
|2.4
|Wainright
|10
|5.6
|5-21
|.238
|2-12
|0-2
|.000
|12
|1.2
|Hutchison
|5
|2.8
|1-2
|.500
|0-0
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|0.8
|TEAM
|29
|240.9
|1232-2575
|.478
|331-900
|451-572
|.788
|3246
|111.9
|OPPONENTS
|29
|240.9
|1134-2603
|.436
|335-992
|430-582
|.739
|3033
|104.6
