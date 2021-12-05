Phoenix Suns Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Booker
|21
|32.2
|180-393
|.458
|50-124
|78-91
|.857
|488
|23.2
|Ayton
|17
|30.6
|125-202
|.619
|1-5
|29-47
|.617
|280
|16.5
|Paul
|23
|32.3
|116-242
|.479
|23-68
|74-88
|.841
|329
|14.3
|Bridges
|23
|34.6
|116-215
|.540
|30-74
|23-27
|.852
|285
|12.4
|Kaminsky
|9
|20.1
|36-66
|.545
|5-15
|18-20
|.900
|95
|10.6
|McGee
|23
|15.6
|99-149
|.664
|0-0
|30-46
|.652
|228
|9.9
|Payne
|18
|18.2
|62-165
|.376
|20-63
|33-40
|.825
|177
|9.8
|Johnson
|23
|23.0
|75-177
|.424
|45-111
|20-28
|.714
|215
|9.3
|Crowder
|23
|27.8
|68-180
|.378
|41-123
|26-33
|.788
|203
|8.8
|Shamet
|22
|19.5
|54-140
|.386
|41-101
|19-23
|.826
|168
|7.6
|Payton
|9
|11.6
|18-38
|.474
|0-1
|4-8
|.500
|40
|4.4
|Smith
|7
|5.1
|7-14
|.500
|0-2
|6-7
|.857
|20
|2.9
|Nader
|14
|10.4
|12-35
|.343
|4-14
|6-10
|.600
|34
|2.4
|Hutchison
|3
|3.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|Wainright
|5
|4.2
|1-5
|.200
|0-2
|0-2
|.000
|2
|0.4
|TEAM
|23
|240.0
|970-2022
|.480
|260-703
|366-470
|.779
|2566
|111.6
|OPPONENTS
|23
|240.0
|900-2061
|.437
|282-809
|335-447
|.749
|2417
|105.1
___