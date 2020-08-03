https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Phoenix-Suns-Stax-15454225.php
Phoenix Suns Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Booker
|64
|36.1
|562-1159
|.485
|129-361
|423-461
|.918
|1676
|26.2
|Ayton
|32
|32.9
|269-487
|.552
|2-7
|61-80
|.763
|601
|18.8
|Oubre
|56
|34.5
|373-826
|.452
|108-307
|192-246
|.780
|1046
|18.7
|Rubio
|59
|31.6
|262-635
|.413
|69-194
|186-216
|.861
|779
|13.2
|Baynes
|42
|22.2
|183-381
|.480
|59-168
|56-75
|.747
|481
|11.5
|Kaminsky
|34
|21.7
|131-289
|.453
|39-117
|61-90
|.678
|362
|10.6
|Saric
|60
|24.9
|226-484
|.467
|76-220
|87-103
|.845
|615
|10.3
|Payne
|2
|19.5
|8-17
|.471
|3-7
|0-0
|.000
|19
|9.5
|Bridges
|67
|27.5
|216-424
|.509
|57-167
|93-111
|.838
|582
|8.7
|C.Johnson
|51
|20.8
|147-344
|.427
|96-240
|39-50
|.780
|429
|8.4
|T.Johnson
|31
|16.6
|65-171
|.380
|24-83
|24-32
|.750
|178
|5.7
|Diallo
|44
|10.6
|89-137
|.650
|1-2
|32-37
|.865
|211
|4.8
|Carter
|52
|15.5
|86-214
|.402
|49-124
|23-27
|.852
|244
|4.7
|Okobo
|54
|13.1
|72-181
|.398
|25-71
|46-67
|.687
|215
|4.0
|Jerome
|28
|11.3
|37-106
|.349
|13-47
|11-14
|.786
|98
|3.5
|Lecque
|4
|6.5
|4-10
|.400
|0-4
|2-2
|1.000
|10
|2.5
|Bolden
|3
|11.0
|2-8
|.250
|0-3
|2-2
|1.000
|6
|2.0
|Owens
|3
|5.0
|1-5
|.200
|0-2
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|1.3
|Harper
|3
|2.7
|1-4
|.250
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|TEAM
|67
|241.1
|2734-5882
|.465
|750-2126
|1340-1615
|.830
|7558
|112.8
|OPPONENTS
|67
|241.1
|2771-5852
|.474
|783-2143
|1307-1665
|.785
|7632
|113.9
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Booker
|27
|239
|266
|4.2
|416
|6.5
|198
|1
|47
|252
|16
|Ayton
|129
|251
|380
|11.9
|60
|1.9
|104
|0
|22
|72
|53
|Oubre
|67
|294
|361
|6.4
|85
|1.5
|192
|0
|71
|83
|40
|Rubio
|44
|231
|275
|4.7
|523
|8.9
|149
|0
|91
|160
|9
|Baynes
|71
|166
|237
|5.6
|67
|1.6
|141
|0
|10
|50
|23
|Kaminsky
|31
|131
|162
|4.8
|73
|2.1
|73
|0
|13
|34
|10
|Saric
|89
|270
|359
|6.0
|112
|1.9
|139
|0
|35
|78
|15
|Payne
|0
|7
|7
|3.5
|3
|1.5
|2
|0
|3
|2
|2
|Bridges
|59
|204
|263
|3.9
|119
|1.8
|149
|0
|96
|69
|42
|C.Johnson
|40
|115
|155
|3.0
|58
|1.1
|79
|0
|31
|30
|16
|T.Johnson
|10
|42
|52
|1.7
|50
|1.6
|43
|0
|12
|24
|8
|Diallo
|28
|99
|127
|2.9
|22
|.5
|54
|0
|10
|30
|12
|Carter
|25
|77
|102
|2.0
|71
|1.4
|79
|0
|40
|31
|13
|Okobo
|16
|72
|88
|1.6
|113
|2.1
|53
|0
|24
|38
|4
|Jerome
|6
|35
|41
|1.5
|43
|1.5
|28
|0
|14
|18
|3
|Lecque
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|2
|.5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bolden
|3
|5
|8
|2.7
|0
|.0
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Owens
|2
|1
|3
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Harper
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|647
|2239
|2886
|43.1
|1817
|27.1
|1492
|1
|522
|1009
|268
|OPPONENTS
|618
|2303
|2921
|43.6
|1585
|23.7
|1533
|2
|544
|1063
|374
