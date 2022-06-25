Phoenix 83, Dallas 72

Cunningham 5-9 2-3 14, Peddy 2-6 0-0 5, Turner 1-2 0-0 2, Diggins-Smith 11-25 3-4 26, Taurasi 6-16 4-5 18, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Gustafson 0-0 2-2 2, DeShields 4-11 8-10 16. Totals 29-69 19-24 83.
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason
- Law blending together competitive team
Recommended