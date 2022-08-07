Phoenix 76, New York 62

Allen 1-9 2-2 5, Howard 3-7 0-0 6, Dolson 1-5 1-2 3, Dangerfield 1-6 1-2 4, Ionescu 6-15 7-8 20, Onyenwere 0-3 2-2 2, Laney 3-9 0-0 7, Willoughby 0-1 0-0 0, Xu 3-7 0-0 6, Johannes 2-4 0-0 6, Whitcomb 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 21-68 13-16 62.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason
Recommended