Phoenix 130, L.A. Lakers 104

Brown Jr. 1-1 0-0 3, Walker IV 5-13 3-3 16, Bryant 6-12 2-3 16, Beverley 4-8 1-1 9, Schroder 12-19 4-4 30, Gabriel 2-5 0-0 4, Jones 1-3 1-2 3, Christie 1-9 0-0 2, Nunn 6-12 2-2 17, Pippen Jr. 1-5 1-2 4. Totals 39-87 14-17 104.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason