Phoenix 130, Golden State 119

D.Green 3-3 2-2 9, Wiggins 5-11 0-0 14, Looney 5-6 0-0 10, Curry 17-28 9-9 50, Thompson 6-17 4-4 19, Lamb 3-7 0-0 7, J.Green 1-7 0-0 2, DiVincenzo 2-7 0-0 6, Moody 0-1 0-0 0, Poole 0-5 2-2 2. Totals 42-92 17-17 119.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason