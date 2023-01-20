Phoenix 117, Brooklyn 112

Harris 6-6 0-0 16, O'Neale 1-7 1-2 4, Claxton 9-12 2-6 20, Irving 11-27 6-6 30, Simmons 3-4 1-3 7, Morris 0-1 0-0 0, Warren 1-3 1-2 3, Watanabe 0-1 1-2 1, Sharpe 0-0 0-0 0, Curry 6-10 0-0 16, Thomas 6-11 3-4 15. Totals 43-82 15-25 112.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason