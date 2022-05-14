Phillies batter Dodgers' pitching again, win 12-10 in 10 GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer May 14, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of8 Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, left, is tagged out at home by Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes while trying to score on a single by Nick Castellanos during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 13, 2022, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor, left, is congratulated by Gavin Lux after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Friday, May 13, 2022, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber can't get to a foul ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, May 13, 2022, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 University of Southern California football head coach Lincoln Riley, left, shakes hands with Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to a baseball game between the Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies Friday, May 13, 2022, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy, center, scores on a double by Justin Turner as Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto, left, takes a late throw and Freddie Freeman watches during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, May 13, 2022, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nick Castellanos had a two-run double during the Phillies' three-run 10th inning, and Philadelphia battered the slumping Los Angeles Dodgers’ pitching staff for the second straight game in a 12-10 victory Friday night.
Justin Turner hit a tying two-run homer in the ninth and drove in four runs for the Dodgers, who have lost three straight for the first time since July 21-23, 2021.