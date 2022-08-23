Phillies' Harper homers in 1st at-bat in Triple-A rehab game

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper homered to right-center field in his first at-bat for Philadelphia's Triple-A team Tuesday night as part of his rehabilitation assignment from a broken left thumb.

Harper was the designated hitter and hit second in the lineup for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs for the start of a six-game series against Gwinnett. He drilled the fifth pitch of the at bat against Atlanta Braves prospect Jared Shuster high over the wall at Coca-Cola Park in front of what was announced as a sellout crowd of 10,001 fans.