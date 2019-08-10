Phillies 9, Giants 6

Philadelphia San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi B.Hrper rf 4 3 2 4 Solano 2b 5 0 3 1 Hoskins 1b 4 2 1 0 Slater rf 4 0 1 0 C.Dckrs lf 5 1 3 3 Ystrzms ph 1 0 0 0 Segura ss 4 0 1 1 Lngoria 3b 5 0 0 0 Ralmuto c 3 0 1 1 Posey 1b 4 2 0 0 C.Hrnan 2b 5 0 0 0 Vogt c 4 1 3 2 Kingery 3b 4 0 0 0 Pillar cf 4 1 1 2 Haseley cf 4 1 1 0 B.Crwfr ss 4 0 0 0 Smyly p 1 1 0 0 Rickard lf 3 2 1 1 J.Alvrz p 0 0 0 0 Beede p 1 0 0 0 S.Rdrig ph 0 1 0 0 Bmgrner ph 0 0 0 0 Morin p 0 0 0 0 Menez pr 0 0 0 0 B.Mller ph 1 0 1 0 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 R.Sarez p 0 0 0 0 Gennett ph 1 0 1 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0 Watson p 0 0 0 0 Gustave p 0 0 0 0 Pab.Snd ph 1 0 1 0 Bergen p 0 0 0 0 Totals 35 9 10 9 Totals 37 6 11 6

Philadelphia 004 010 400—9 San Francisco 011 103 000—6

E_Vogt (1), Segura (14). DP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Segura (24), Vogt (19). 3B_C.Dickerson (1), Slater (3). HR_B.Harper 2 (22), Vogt (6), Pillar (14), Rickard (3). SB_Realmuto 2 (7). SF_Segura (2), Realmuto (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Philadelphia Smyly 5 2-3 7 6 4 3 4 J.Alvarez W,3-2 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 Morin H,2 1 1 0 0 0 0 R.Suarez H,2 1 1 0 0 0 0 Neris S,20-24 1 0 0 0 0 2 San Francisco Beede 5 4 5 5 2 7 Coonrod 1 1 0 0 0 0 Watson L,2-1 BS,3 0 3 4 4 2 0 Gustave 2 1 0 0 0 1 Bergen 1 1 0 0 1 1

Watson pitched to 5 batters in the 7th

WP_Bergen.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_3:05. A_36,275 (41,915).