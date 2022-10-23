Philadelphia wins series 4-1

___

San Diego

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg Totals 5 167 19 34 4 0 6 18 9 49 .204 Drury dh-1b 4 15 2 6 1 0 1 5 1 5 .400 Bell dh-1b-ph 5 17 2 6 1 0 1 3 0 5 .353 Machado 3b 5 21 2 5 1 0 2 2 0 6 .238 Cronenworth 2b 5 17 3 4 0 0 0 1 1 5 .235 Soto rf 5 18 4 4 1 0 2 4 2 5 .222 Profar lf 5 19 2 4 0 0 0 0 3 4 .211 Kim ss 5 17 1 3 0 0 0 2 2 3 .176 Myers 1b-ph 4 6 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 .167 Au.Nola c 5 19 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 4 .053 Grisham cf 5 18 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 .000 Azocar dh-pr 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---

___

PITCHING SUMMARY

Philadelphia

g cg ip h r er bb so hb wp w l sv era Alvarado 3 0 3 3 0 0 2 4 0 0 1 0 1 0.00 Bellatti 2 0 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Brogdon 2 0 3 1-3 1 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Eflin 2 0 2 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Gibson 1 0 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Syndergaard 1 0 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Wheeler 2 0 13 4 2 2 1 16 1 0 1 0 0 1.38 Suárez 2 0 5 2-3 2 2 1 0 3 1 0 1 0 1 1.59 Domínguez 3 0 4 2 1 1 0 7 0 3 0 0 1 2.25 Robertson 3 0 2 2-3 4 1 1 2 4 0 0 0 0 0 3.38 Aa.Nola 1 0 4 2-3 7 6 6 0 6 0 0 0 1 0 11.57 Hand 2 0 1 3 3 3 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 27.00 Falter 1 0 0 2-3 3 4 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 54.00

___

San Diego

g cg ip h r er bb so hb wp w l sv era Clevinger 1 0 0 3 3 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Inf Hader 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 0.00 Hill 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Johnson 1 0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Martinez 3 0 6 1 0 0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Morejon 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Darvish 2 0 13 7 4 4 4 12 2 1 0 1 0 2.77 García 2 0 2 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 3.38 Musgrove 1 0 5 2-3 8 4 4 2 5 0 0 0 1 0 6.35 Snell 1 0 5 5 4 4 1 6 0 0 1 0 0 7.20 Suarez 2 0 3 4 3 3 1 4 0 0 0 1 0 9.00 Wilson 1 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9.00 Manaea 1 0 1 1-3 4 5 5 2 2 0 0 0 1 0 33.75

___

SCORE BY INNINGS

San Diego 420 280 300 — 19 Philadelphia 442 443 130 — 25

E_Soto, Segura, Hoskins, Bohm. LOB_San Diego 61, Philadelphia 42. 2B_Drury, Bell, Machado, Soto, Harper 3, Stott 3, Vierling, Castellanos 2, Bohm. HR_Drury, Bell, Machado 2, Soto 2, Schwarber 3, Harper 2, Realmuto, Hoskins 4. RBIs_Drury 5, Bell 3, Machado 2, Cronenworth, Soto 4, Kim 2, Au.Nola, Sosa, Schwarber 4, Harper 5, Stott, Vierling, Realmuto, Hoskins 7, Castellanos, Bohm 2, Segura 2. SB_Schwarber 2. S_Hader, Alvarado, Suárez, Domínguez.

Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Brian Knight; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Quinn Wolcott; Right, Todd Tichenor; Left, Doug Eddings. (Game 2) Home, Lance Barrett; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Doug Eddings; Right, Brian Knight; Left, Todd Tichenor. (Game 3) Home, Ted Barrett; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Todd Tichenor; Right, Lance Barrett; Left, Brian Knight. (Game 4) Home, Adam Hamari; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Brian Knight; Right, Ted Barrett; Left, Lance Barrett. (Game 5) Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Lance Barrett; Right, Adam Hamari; Left, Ted Barrett.

T_Game 1 at San Diego, 2:43.

T_Game 2 at San Diego, 3:57.

T_Game 3 at Philadelphia, 3:23.

T_Game 4 at Philadelphia, 3:29.

T_Game 5 at Philadelphia, 3:32.

A_Game 1 at San Diego, 44826.

A_Game 2 at San Diego, 44607.

A_Game 3 at Philadelphia, 45279.

A_Game 4 at Philadelphia, 45467.

A_Game 5 at Philadelphia, 45485.