Philadelphia-Washington Runs

Phillies third. Alec Bohm grounds out to third base, Maikel Franco to Josh Bell. Matt Vierling pops out to Luis Garcia. Yairo Munoz reaches on error. Fielding error by Cesar Hernandez. Kyle Schwarber homers to center field. Yairo Munoz scores. Rhys Hoskins doubles to left field. Bryce Harper walks. Nick Castellanos singles to left field. Bryce Harper to third. Rhys Hoskins scores. J.T. Realmuto singles to shortstop. Nick Castellanos to second. Bryce Harper scores. Didi Gregorius doubles to deep right field. J.T. Realmuto scores. Nick Castellanos scores. Alec Bohm reaches on error. Didi Gregorius scores. Throwing error by Josh Bell. Matt Vierling singles to left field. Alec Bohm to second. Yairo Munoz called out on strikes.

7 runs, 6 hits, 2 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 7, Nationals 0.

Phillies fourth. Kyle Schwarber homers to right field. Rhys Hoskins grounds out to shortstop, Luis Garcia to Josh Bell. Bryce Harper singles to center field. Nick Castellanos doubles to deep center field. Bryce Harper scores. J.T. Realmuto strikes out swinging. Didi Gregorius grounds out to second base, Luis Garcia to Josh Bell.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 9, Nationals 0.

Nationals fourth. Juan Soto grounds out to shallow right field, Didi Gregorius to Rhys Hoskins. Nelson Cruz flies out to deep right center field to Nick Castellanos. Josh Bell homers to center field. Luis Garcia grounds out to second base, Yairo Munoz to Rhys Hoskins.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 9, Nationals 1.

Phillies eighth. Yairo Munoz homers to left field. Kyle Schwarber walks. Bryson Stott pinch-hitting for Rhys Hoskins. Bryson Stott flies out to left field to Ehire Adrianza. Bryce Harper reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Kyle Schwarber out at second. Odubel Herrera pinch-hitting for Nick Castellanos. Odubel Herrera grounds out to shortstop, Maikel Franco to Josh Bell.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 10, Nationals 1.