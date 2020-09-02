Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .262 .346 1024 174 268 48 7 49 168 117 231 20 3 21
Knapp .429 .520 21 2 9 3 0 0 5 3 5 0 0 0
Gosselin .315 .373 54 8 17 3 0 3 11 5 14 0 0 1
Haseley .292 .320 24 3 7 2 0 0 2 1 7 0 0 0
Bohm .291 .365 55 9 16 5 0 2 9 7 8 0 0 3
Harper .289 .445 97 24 28 4 1 7 21 27 21 5 0 0
Gregorius .279 .344 111 20 31 4 2 5 19 9 13 2 1 5
McCutchen .270 .315 115 17 31 4 0 5 23 8 18 3 0 0
Hoskins .269 .433 104 26 28 9 0 6 18 25 26 1 0 3
Realmuto .268 .344 112 20 30 4 0 9 26 8 36 2 1 1
Quinn .257 .295 74 11 19 3 1 2 5 3 21 6 0 1
Segura .247 .336 97 15 24 1 1 4 12 13 19 1 1 2
Bruce .241 .279 58 9 14 3 2 5 12 3 15 0 0 0
Walker .192 .214 26 5 5 2 0 0 1 1 8 0 0 0
Kingery .127 .184 71 5 9 1 0 1 4 4 18 0 0 3
Garlick .000 .000 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 16 15 5.06 31 31 5 265.0 298 166 149 48 97 274
Parker 2 0 0.00 7 0 0 8.2 6 1 0 0 3 12
Romero 0 0 0.00 3 0 0 3.0 0 0 0 0 1 6
Walker 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.2 0 0 0 0 1 0
Álvarez 0 0 1.42 8 0 0 6.1 7 1 1 0 3 6
Nola 4 2 2.45 7 7 0 44.0 26 12 12 6 12 57
Wheeler 3 0 2.58 6 6 0 38.1 36 13 11 2 7 23
Hunter 0 1 3.29 13 0 0 13.2 14 5 5 0 2 12
Eflin 2 1 4.10 5 5 0 26.1 26 14 12 3 8 37
McClain 0 0 5.06 5 0 0 5.1 9 6 3 1 3 2
Howard 1 1 5.40 4 4 0 16.2 24 11 10 5 7 15
Workman 0 1 5.68 6 0 3 6.1 12 4 4 1 4 8
Morgan 0 0 5.87 11 0 0 7.2 10 5 5 3 3 11
Arrieta 2 4 6.49 6 6 0 26.1 31 19 19 4 10 18
Velasquez 0 0 6.60 5 3 0 15.0 14 11 11 4 11 20
Neris 1 1 6.75 12 0 2 9.1 14 10 7 0 5 10
Rosso 0 0 7.94 5 0 0 5.2 7 5 5 1 5 6
Hembree 0 0 8.31 5 0 0 4.1 6 4 4 4 3 5
Guerra 1 3 8.59 9 0 0 7.1 10 9 7 3 2 8
Kelley 0 0 10.80 4 0 0 3.1 8 4 4 2 1 5
Pivetta 0 0 15.88 3 0 0 5.2 10 10 10 3 1 4
Hale 0 0 16.20 1 0 0 1.2 3 3 3 1 0 0
Brogdon 0 0 16.88 3 0 0 2.2 4 5 5 3 3 3
Irvin 0 1 17.18 3 0 0 3.2 11 7 7 1 1 4
Davis 0 0 21.00 4 0 0 3.0 10 7 7 1 1 2