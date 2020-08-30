https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Philadelphia-Team-Stax-15525550.php
Philadelphia Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.260
|.344
|922
|150
|240
|41
|6
|41
|144
|104
|210
|19
|3
|20
|Knapp
|.429
|.520
|21
|2
|9
|3
|0
|0
|5
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Gosselin
|.354
|.415
|48
|8
|17
|3
|0
|3
|10
|5
|12
|0
|0
|0
|Harper
|.303
|.439
|89
|23
|27
|4
|1
|7
|21
|21
|18
|4
|0
|0
|Haseley
|.292
|.320
|24
|3
|7
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Gregorius
|.278
|.351
|97
|16
|27
|4
|1
|4
|16
|9
|10
|2
|1
|5
|McCutchen
|.275
|.318
|102
|14
|28
|3
|0
|3
|18
|7
|17
|3
|0
|0
|Realmuto
|.275
|.333
|102
|18
|28
|4
|0
|9
|25
|6
|33
|2
|1
|1
|Bohm
|.265
|.357
|49
|6
|13
|3
|0
|1
|6
|7
|8
|0
|0
|3
|Quinn
|.254
|.299
|63
|9
|16
|3
|1
|1
|4
|3
|17
|6
|0
|1
|Hoskins
|.239
|.417
|92
|22
|22
|6
|0
|4
|13
|23
|25
|1
|0
|3
|Segura
|.235
|.323
|85
|13
|20
|0
|1
|4
|8
|11
|19
|1
|1
|2
|Bruce
|.231
|.273
|52
|6
|12
|3
|2
|4
|11
|3
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Walker
|.192
|.214
|26
|5
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Kingery
|.134
|.194
|67
|5
|9
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|16
|0
|0
|3
|Garlick
|.000
|.000
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|14
|14
|4.95
|28
|28
|5
|238.0
|268
|148
|131
|42
|82
|247
|Parker
|2
|0
|0.00
|6
|0
|0
|7.1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|9
|Romero
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Walker
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Álvarez
|0
|0
|1.42
|8
|0
|0
|6.1
|7
|1
|1
|0
|3
|6
|Wheeler
|3
|0
|2.58
|6
|6
|0
|38.1
|36
|13
|11
|2
|7
|23
|Hembree
|0
|0
|2.70
|3
|0
|0
|3.1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Nola
|3
|2
|3.00
|6
|6
|0
|36.0
|24
|12
|12
|6
|9
|48
|Workman
|0
|1
|3.38
|5
|0
|3
|5.1
|10
|2
|2
|0
|4
|6
|Hunter
|0
|1
|3.65
|12
|0
|0
|12.1
|12
|5
|5
|0
|2
|11
|Eflin
|2
|1
|4.10
|5
|5
|0
|26.1
|26
|14
|12
|3
|8
|37
|McClain
|0
|0
|4.15
|4
|0
|0
|4.1
|7
|5
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Arrieta
|2
|3
|4.32
|5
|5
|0
|25.0
|25
|12
|12
|4
|7
|18
|Morgan
|0
|0
|6.14
|10
|0
|0
|7.1
|10
|5
|5
|3
|2
|11
|Howard
|0
|1
|6.17
|3
|3
|0
|11.2
|19
|9
|8
|4
|5
|11
|Neris
|1
|1
|7.56
|11
|0
|2
|8.1
|12
|10
|7
|0
|5
|9
|Velasquez
|0
|0
|7.62
|4
|3
|0
|13.0
|13
|11
|11
|4
|8
|18
|Rosso
|0
|0
|7.94
|5
|0
|0
|5.2
|7
|5
|5
|1
|5
|6
|Guerra
|1
|3
|8.59
|9
|0
|0
|7.1
|10
|9
|7
|3
|2
|8
|Kelley
|0
|0
|10.80
|4
|0
|0
|3.1
|8
|4
|4
|2
|1
|5
|Pivetta
|0
|0
|15.88
|3
|0
|0
|5.2
|10
|10
|10
|3
|1
|4
|Brogdon
|0
|0
|16.88
|3
|0
|0
|2.2
|4
|5
|5
|3
|3
|3
|Irvin
|0
|1
|17.18
|3
|0
|0
|3.2
|11
|7
|7
|1
|1
|4
|Davis
|0
|0
|21.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.0
|10
|7
|7
|1
|1
|2
