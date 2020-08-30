Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .260 .344 922 150 240 41 6 41 144 104 210 19 3 20
Knapp .429 .520 21 2 9 3 0 0 5 3 5 0 0 0
Gosselin .354 .415 48 8 17 3 0 3 10 5 12 0 0 0
Harper .303 .439 89 23 27 4 1 7 21 21 18 4 0 0
Haseley .292 .320 24 3 7 2 0 0 2 1 7 0 0 0
Gregorius .278 .351 97 16 27 4 1 4 16 9 10 2 1 5
McCutchen .275 .318 102 14 28 3 0 3 18 7 17 3 0 0
Realmuto .275 .333 102 18 28 4 0 9 25 6 33 2 1 1
Bohm .265 .357 49 6 13 3 0 1 6 7 8 0 0 3
Quinn .254 .299 63 9 16 3 1 1 4 3 17 6 0 1
Hoskins .239 .417 92 22 22 6 0 4 13 23 25 1 0 3
Segura .235 .323 85 13 20 0 1 4 8 11 19 1 1 2
Bruce .231 .273 52 6 12 3 2 4 11 3 13 0 0 0
Walker .192 .214 26 5 5 2 0 0 1 1 8 0 0 0
Kingery .134 .194 67 5 9 1 0 1 4 4 16 0 0 3
Garlick .000 .000 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 14 14 4.95 28 28 5 238.0 268 148 131 42 82 247
Parker 2 0 0.00 6 0 0 7.1 5 1 0 0 3 9
Romero 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 3
Walker 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.2 0 0 0 0 1 0
Álvarez 0 0 1.42 8 0 0 6.1 7 1 1 0 3 6
Wheeler 3 0 2.58 6 6 0 38.1 36 13 11 2 7 23
Hembree 0 0 2.70 3 0 0 3.1 2 1 1 1 2 4
Nola 3 2 3.00 6 6 0 36.0 24 12 12 6 9 48
Workman 0 1 3.38 5 0 3 5.1 10 2 2 0 4 6
Hunter 0 1 3.65 12 0 0 12.1 12 5 5 0 2 11
Eflin 2 1 4.10 5 5 0 26.1 26 14 12 3 8 37
McClain 0 0 4.15 4 0 0 4.1 7 5 2 1 2 1
Arrieta 2 3 4.32 5 5 0 25.0 25 12 12 4 7 18
Morgan 0 0 6.14 10 0 0 7.1 10 5 5 3 2 11
Howard 0 1 6.17 3 3 0 11.2 19 9 8 4 5 11
Neris 1 1 7.56 11 0 2 8.1 12 10 7 0 5 9
Velasquez 0 0 7.62 4 3 0 13.0 13 11 11 4 8 18
Rosso 0 0 7.94 5 0 0 5.2 7 5 5 1 5 6
Guerra 1 3 8.59 9 0 0 7.1 10 9 7 3 2 8
Kelley 0 0 10.80 4 0 0 3.1 8 4 4 2 1 5
Pivetta 0 0 15.88 3 0 0 5.2 10 10 10 3 1 4
Brogdon 0 0 16.88 3 0 0 2.2 4 5 5 3 3 3
Irvin 0 1 17.18 3 0 0 3.2 11 7 7 1 1 4
Davis 0 0 21.00 4 0 0 3.0 10 7 7 1 1 2