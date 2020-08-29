https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Philadelphia-Team-Stax-15524263.php
Philadelphia Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.261
|.344
|894
|146
|233
|39
|6
|40
|140
|102
|206
|18
|3
|20
|Knapp
|.450
|.500
|20
|1
|9
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gosselin
|.362
|.423
|47
|8
|17
|3
|0
|3
|10
|5
|12
|0
|0
|0
|Haseley
|.304
|.333
|23
|3
|7
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Harper
|.302
|.445
|86
|23
|26
|3
|1
|7
|20
|21
|18
|4
|0
|0
|Gregorius
|.290
|.364
|93
|16
|27
|4
|1
|4
|16
|9
|10
|2
|1
|5
|Bohm
|.289
|.385
|45
|6
|13
|3
|0
|1
|6
|7
|7
|0
|0
|3
|Realmuto
|.280
|.327
|100
|18
|28
|4
|0
|9
|25
|6
|33
|1
|1
|1
|McCutchen
|.265
|.311
|98
|12
|26
|3
|0
|3
|18
|7
|16
|3
|0
|0
|Quinn
|.254
|.299
|63
|9
|16
|3
|1
|1
|4
|3
|17
|6
|0
|1
|Segura
|.235
|.326
|81
|13
|19
|0
|1
|4
|8
|11
|18
|1
|1
|2
|Bruce
|.231
|.273
|52
|6
|12
|3
|2
|4
|11
|3
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Hoskins
|.216
|.405
|88
|21
|19
|5
|0
|3
|10
|23
|25
|1
|0
|3
|Walker
|.192
|.214
|26
|5
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Kingery
|.134
|.194
|67
|5
|9
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|16
|0
|0
|3
|Garlick
|.000
|.000
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|13
|14
|5.11
|27
|27
|4
|229.0
|263
|147
|130
|41
|81
|238
|Parker
|2
|0
|0.00
|6
|0
|0
|7.1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|9
|Romero
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Walker
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Álvarez
|0
|0
|1.42
|8
|0
|0
|6.1
|7
|1
|1
|0
|3
|6
|Wheeler
|3
|0
|2.58
|6
|6
|0
|38.1
|36
|13
|11
|2
|7
|23
|Hembree
|0
|0
|2.70
|3
|0
|0
|3.1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Nola
|3
|2
|3.00
|6
|6
|0
|36.0
|24
|12
|12
|6
|9
|48
|Hunter
|0
|1
|3.65
|12
|0
|0
|12.1
|12
|5
|5
|0
|2
|11
|McClain
|0
|0
|4.15
|4
|0
|0
|4.1
|7
|5
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Workman
|0
|1
|4.15
|4
|0
|2
|4.1
|9
|2
|2
|0
|3
|5
|Arrieta
|2
|3
|4.32
|5
|5
|0
|25.0
|25
|12
|12
|4
|7
|18
|Eflin
|1
|1
|5.12
|4
|4
|0
|19.1
|22
|13
|11
|2
|8
|29
|Morgan
|0
|0
|6.14
|10
|0
|0
|7.1
|10
|5
|5
|3
|2
|11
|Howard
|0
|1
|6.17
|3
|3
|0
|11.2
|19
|9
|8
|4
|5
|11
|Velasquez
|0
|0
|7.62
|4
|3
|0
|13.0
|13
|11
|11
|4
|8
|18
|Rosso
|0
|0
|7.94
|5
|0
|0
|5.2
|7
|5
|5
|1
|5
|6
|Guerra
|1
|3
|8.59
|9
|0
|0
|7.1
|10
|9
|7
|3
|2
|8
|Neris
|1
|1
|8.59
|10
|0
|2
|7.1
|12
|10
|7
|0
|5
|9
|Kelley
|0
|0
|10.80
|4
|0
|0
|3.1
|8
|4
|4
|2
|1
|5
|Pivetta
|0
|0
|15.88
|3
|0
|0
|5.2
|10
|10
|10
|3
|1
|4
|Brogdon
|0
|0
|16.88
|3
|0
|0
|2.2
|4
|5
|5
|3
|3
|3
|Irvin
|0
|1
|17.18
|3
|0
|0
|3.2
|11
|7
|7
|1
|1
|4
|Davis
|0
|0
|21.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.0
|10
|7
|7
|1
|1
|2
