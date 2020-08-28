Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .264 .347 856 139 226 38 6 37 133 98 195 16 3 18
Knapp .450 .500 20 1 9 3 0 0 5 1 4 0 0 0
Gosselin .356 .420 45 8 16 3 0 3 10 5 12 0 0 0
Harper .317 .457 82 23 26 3 1 7 20 20 18 4 0 0
Bohm .317 .417 41 6 13 3 0 1 6 7 6 0 0 3
Haseley .304 .333 23 3 7 2 0 0 2 1 7 0 0 0
Gregorius .297 .353 91 15 27 4 1 4 16 7 9 1 1 3
Realmuto .284 .333 95 16 27 3 0 9 25 6 30 1 1 1
McCutchen .258 .307 93 11 24 3 0 2 16 7 15 3 0 0
Quinn .250 .286 60 8 15 3 1 1 4 2 15 5 0 1
Segura .234 .330 77 12 18 0 1 3 6 11 16 1 1 2
Bruce .231 .273 52 6 12 3 2 4 11 3 13 0 0 0
Hoskins .229 .423 83 21 19 5 0 3 10 23 25 1 0 3
Walker .217 .240 23 5 5 2 0 0 1 1 7 0 0 0
Kingery .121 .183 66 4 8 1 0 0 1 4 16 0 0 3
Garlick .000 .000 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 12 14 5.24 26 26 4 218.0 254 143 127 39 76 230
Parker 1 0 0.00 5 0 0 6.1 5 1 0 0 2 9
Romero 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 3
Walker 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.2 0 0 0 0 1 0
Álvarez 0 0 1.42 8 0 0 6.1 7 1 1 0 3 6
Wheeler 3 0 2.76 5 5 0 32.2 30 11 10 2 6 20
Nola 3 2 3.00 6 6 0 36.0 24 12 12 6 9 48
Morgan 0 0 3.86 9 0 0 7.0 8 3 3 1 2 11
Hembree 0 0 3.86 2 0 0 2.1 2 1 1 1 1 3
Hunter 0 1 3.97 11 0 0 11.1 12 5 5 0 1 10
McClain 0 0 4.15 4 0 0 4.1 7 5 2 1 2 1
Arrieta 2 3 4.32 5 5 0 25.0 25 12 12 4 7 18
Eflin 1 1 5.12 4 4 0 19.1 22 13 11 2 8 29
Workman 0 1 5.40 3 0 2 3.1 8 2 2 0 2 4
Howard 0 1 6.17 3 3 0 11.2 19 9 8 4 5 11
Velasquez 0 0 7.62 4 3 0 13.0 13 11 11 4 8 18
Rosso 0 0 7.94 5 0 0 5.2 7 5 5 1 5 6
Guerra 1 3 8.59 9 0 0 7.1 10 9 7 3 2 8
Neris 1 1 9.95 9 0 2 6.1 12 10 7 0 5 7
Kelley 0 0 10.80 4 0 0 3.1 8 4 4 2 1 5
Pivetta 0 0 15.88 3 0 0 5.2 10 10 10 3 1 4
Brogdon 0 0 16.88 3 0 0 2.2 4 5 5 3 3 3
Irvin 0 1 17.18 3 0 0 3.2 11 7 7 1 1 4
Davis 0 0 21.00 4 0 0 3.0 10 7 7 1 1 2