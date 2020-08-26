Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .261 .344 820 136 214 38 5 36 130 95 190 16 2 18
Knapp .450 .500 20 1 9 3 0 0 5 1 4 0 0 0
Gosselin .341 .413 41 8 14 3 0 3 10 5 11 0 0 0
Bohm .324 .432 37 6 12 3 0 1 5 7 6 0 0 3
Harper .321 .460 78 23 25 3 1 7 19 19 17 4 0 0
Haseley .304 .333 23 3 7 2 0 0 2 1 7 0 0 0
Realmuto .289 .340 90 16 26 3 0 9 25 6 28 1 1 1
Gregorius .287 .347 87 14 25 4 0 4 16 7 9 1 0 3
Quinn .259 .295 58 7 15 3 1 1 4 2 15 5 0 1
McCutchen .239 .292 88 11 21 3 0 2 16 7 15 3 0 0
Segura .233 .333 73 12 17 0 1 3 6 11 15 1 1 2
Bruce .231 .273 52 6 12 3 2 4 11 3 13 0 0 0
Hoskins .225 .415 80 20 18 5 0 2 9 22 25 1 0 3
Walker .217 .240 23 5 5 2 0 0 1 1 7 0 0 0
Kingery .123 .174 65 4 8 1 0 0 1 3 16 0 0 3
Garlick .000 .000 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 11 14 5.38 25 25 3 209.0 247 141 125 38 74 219
Parker 1 0 0.00 5 0 0 6.1 5 1 0 0 2 9
Romero 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 3
Walker 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.2 0 0 0 0 1 0
Álvarez 0 0 1.42 8 0 0 6.1 7 1 1 0 3 6
Wheeler 3 0 2.76 5 5 0 32.2 30 11 10 2 6 20
Nola 2 2 3.10 5 5 0 29.0 19 10 10 5 7 40
Morgan 0 0 3.86 9 0 0 7.0 8 3 3 1 2 11
Hembree 0 0 3.86 2 0 0 2.1 2 1 1 1 1 3
McClain 0 0 4.15 4 0 0 4.1 7 5 2 1 2 1
Arrieta 2 3 4.32 5 5 0 25.0 25 12 12 4 7 18
Hunter 0 1 4.35 10 0 0 10.1 12 5 5 0 1 9
Eflin 1 1 5.12 4 4 0 19.1 22 13 11 2 8 29
Howard 0 1 6.17 3 3 0 11.2 19 9 8 4 5 11
Velasquez 0 0 7.62 4 3 0 13.0 13 11 11 4 8 18
Workman 0 1 7.71 2 0 1 2.1 6 2 2 0 2 2
Rosso 0 0 7.94 5 0 0 5.2 7 5 5 1 5 6
Guerra 1 3 8.59 9 0 0 7.1 10 9 7 3 2 8
Neris 1 1 9.95 9 0 2 6.1 12 10 7 0 5 7
Kelley 0 0 10.80 4 0 0 3.1 8 4 4 2 1 5
Pivetta 0 0 15.88 3 0 0 5.2 10 10 10 3 1 4
Brogdon 0 0 16.88 3 0 0 2.2 4 5 5 3 3 3
Irvin 0 1 17.18 3 0 0 3.2 11 7 7 1 1 4
Davis 0 0 21.00 4 0 0 3.0 10 7 7 1 1 2