BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .258 .342 782 128 202 36 5 35 122 90 186 12 2 15
Knapp .450 .500 20 1 9 3 0 0 5 1 4 0 0 0
Bohm .344 .462 32 6 11 3 0 1 4 7 6 0 0 3
Gosselin .341 .413 41 8 14 3 0 3 10 5 11 0 0 0
Harper .320 .453 75 22 24 3 1 7 19 17 17 4 0 0
Haseley .304 .333 23 3 7 2 0 0 2 1 7 0 0 0
Realmuto .294 .348 85 15 25 3 0 8 22 6 26 1 1 1
Gregorius .289 .344 83 13 24 3 0 4 16 6 9 1 0 3
Quinn .241 .281 54 6 13 3 1 1 4 2 15 3 0 1
McCutchen .238 .286 84 9 20 3 0 2 14 6 15 1 0 0
Bruce .231 .273 52 6 12 3 2 4 11 3 13 0 0 0
Hoskins .224 .416 76 19 17 5 0 2 9 21 24 1 0 2
Walker .217 .240 23 5 5 2 0 0 1 1 7 0 0 0
Segura .206 .316 68 12 14 0 1 3 4 11 15 1 1 1
Kingery .115 .169 61 3 7 0 0 0 1 3 15 0 0 2
Garlick .000 .000 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 10 14 5.54 24 24 3 200.0 239 138 123 36 72 215
Parker 1 0 0.00 4 0 0 5.1 4 0 0 0 2 8
Hembree 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Romero 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 3
Walker 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.2 0 0 0 0 1 0
Álvarez 0 0 1.42 8 0 0 6.1 7 1 1 0 3 6
Wheeler 3 0 2.76 5 5 0 32.2 30 11 10 2 6 20
Nola 2 2 3.10 5 5 0 29.0 19 10 10 5 7 40
Morgan 0 0 4.05 8 0 0 6.2 8 3 3 1 2 11
McClain 0 0 4.15 4 0 0 4.1 7 5 2 1 2 1
Arrieta 1 3 4.95 4 4 0 20.0 22 11 11 3 6 17
Hunter 0 1 5.00 9 0 0 9.0 11 5 5 0 1 8
Eflin 1 1 5.12 4 4 0 19.1 22 13 11 2 8 29
Howard 0 1 6.17 3 3 0 11.2 19 9 8 4 5 11
Velasquez 0 0 7.62 4 3 0 13.0 13 11 11 4 8 18
Workman 0 1 7.71 2 0 1 2.1 6 2 2 0 2 2
Rosso 0 0 7.94 5 0 0 5.2 7 5 5 1 5 6
Guerra 1 3 8.59 9 0 0 7.1 10 9 7 3 2 8
Kelley 0 0 10.80 4 0 0 3.1 8 4 4 2 1 5
Neris 1 1 11.12 8 0 2 5.2 10 10 7 0 5 7
Pivetta 0 0 15.88 3 0 0 5.2 10 10 10 3 1 4
Brogdon 0 0 16.88 3 0 0 2.2 4 5 5 3 3 3
Irvin 0 1 17.18 3 0 0 3.2 11 7 7 1 1 4
Davis 0 0 21.00 4 0 0 3.0 10 7 7 1 1 2