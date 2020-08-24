https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Philadelphia-Team-Stax-15510398.php
Philadelphia Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.258
|.342
|782
|128
|202
|36
|5
|35
|122
|90
|186
|12
|2
|15
|Knapp
|.450
|.500
|20
|1
|9
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bohm
|.344
|.462
|32
|6
|11
|3
|0
|1
|4
|7
|6
|0
|0
|3
|Gosselin
|.341
|.413
|41
|8
|14
|3
|0
|3
|10
|5
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Harper
|.320
|.453
|75
|22
|24
|3
|1
|7
|19
|17
|17
|4
|0
|0
|Haseley
|.304
|.333
|23
|3
|7
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Realmuto
|.294
|.348
|85
|15
|25
|3
|0
|8
|22
|6
|26
|1
|1
|1
|Gregorius
|.289
|.344
|83
|13
|24
|3
|0
|4
|16
|6
|9
|1
|0
|3
|Quinn
|.241
|.281
|54
|6
|13
|3
|1
|1
|4
|2
|15
|3
|0
|1
|McCutchen
|.238
|.286
|84
|9
|20
|3
|0
|2
|14
|6
|15
|1
|0
|0
|Bruce
|.231
|.273
|52
|6
|12
|3
|2
|4
|11
|3
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Hoskins
|.224
|.416
|76
|19
|17
|5
|0
|2
|9
|21
|24
|1
|0
|2
|Walker
|.217
|.240
|23
|5
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Segura
|.206
|.316
|68
|12
|14
|0
|1
|3
|4
|11
|15
|1
|1
|1
|Kingery
|.115
|.169
|61
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|15
|0
|0
|2
|Garlick
|.000
|.000
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|10
|14
|5.54
|24
|24
|3
|200.0
|239
|138
|123
|36
|72
|215
|Parker
|1
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|5.1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|Hembree
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Romero
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Walker
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Álvarez
|0
|0
|1.42
|8
|0
|0
|6.1
|7
|1
|1
|0
|3
|6
|Wheeler
|3
|0
|2.76
|5
|5
|0
|32.2
|30
|11
|10
|2
|6
|20
|Nola
|2
|2
|3.10
|5
|5
|0
|29.0
|19
|10
|10
|5
|7
|40
|Morgan
|0
|0
|4.05
|8
|0
|0
|6.2
|8
|3
|3
|1
|2
|11
|McClain
|0
|0
|4.15
|4
|0
|0
|4.1
|7
|5
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Arrieta
|1
|3
|4.95
|4
|4
|0
|20.0
|22
|11
|11
|3
|6
|17
|Hunter
|0
|1
|5.00
|9
|0
|0
|9.0
|11
|5
|5
|0
|1
|8
|Eflin
|1
|1
|5.12
|4
|4
|0
|19.1
|22
|13
|11
|2
|8
|29
|Howard
|0
|1
|6.17
|3
|3
|0
|11.2
|19
|9
|8
|4
|5
|11
|Velasquez
|0
|0
|7.62
|4
|3
|0
|13.0
|13
|11
|11
|4
|8
|18
|Workman
|0
|1
|7.71
|2
|0
|1
|2.1
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Rosso
|0
|0
|7.94
|5
|0
|0
|5.2
|7
|5
|5
|1
|5
|6
|Guerra
|1
|3
|8.59
|9
|0
|0
|7.1
|10
|9
|7
|3
|2
|8
|Kelley
|0
|0
|10.80
|4
|0
|0
|3.1
|8
|4
|4
|2
|1
|5
|Neris
|1
|1
|11.12
|8
|0
|2
|5.2
|10
|10
|7
|0
|5
|7
|Pivetta
|0
|0
|15.88
|3
|0
|0
|5.2
|10
|10
|10
|3
|1
|4
|Brogdon
|0
|0
|16.88
|3
|0
|0
|2.2
|4
|5
|5
|3
|3
|3
|Irvin
|0
|1
|17.18
|3
|0
|0
|3.2
|11
|7
|7
|1
|1
|4
|Davis
|0
|0
|21.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.0
|10
|7
|7
|1
|1
|2
