Pirates third. Rodolfo Castro singles to shallow center field. Kevin Newman triples to deep right center field. Rodolfo Castro scores. JT Brubaker grounds out to shallow infield, Jean Segura to Brad Miller. Ben Gamel singles to shallow center field. Kevin Newman scores. Ke'Bryan Hayes grounds out to shallow infield, Jean Segura to Brad Miller. Ben Gamel to second. Bryan Reynolds grounds out to shallow infield, Brad Miller to Aaron Nola.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Pirates 2, Phillies 0.

Phillies fifth. Brad Miller singles to center field. Alec Bohm singles to deep left field. Brad Miller to second. Didi Gregorius strikes out swinging. Travis Jankowski singles to shallow center field. Alec Bohm to second. Brad Miller to third. Aaron Nola out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Gregory Polanco. Brad Miller scores. Jean Segura walks. Travis Jankowski to second. Alec Bohm to third. J.T. Realmuto grounds out to second base, Rodolfo Castro to John Nogowski.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Pirates 2, Phillies 1.

Phillies eighth. J.T. Realmuto doubles to right center field. Bryce Harper singles to shallow center field. J.T. Realmuto scores. Odubel Herrera pops out to Ke'Bryan Hayes. Brad Miller singles to center field. Alec Bohm grounds out to third base, Ke'Bryan Hayes to John Nogowski.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 2, Pirates 2.

Pirates ninth. Bryan Reynolds doubles to center field. Gregory Polanco grounds out to shallow infield, Alec Bohm to Brad Miller. Bryan Reynolds to third. John Nogowski walks. Jacob Stallings reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. John Nogowski to second. Bryan Reynolds scores.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Pirates 3, Phillies 2.