Philadelphia Flyers Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, APRIL 18, 2021 Philadelphia Flyers POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 25 James van Riemsdyk 44 14 21 35 1 14 7 0 0 104 .135 F 28 Claude Giroux 42 11 22 33 0 12 1 0 1 90 .122 F 93 Jakub Voracek 41 8 25 33 -12 12 0 0 1 81 .099 F 14 Sean Couturier 33 13 18 31 -4 6 3 0 4 82 .159 F 86 Joel Farabee 43 15 16 31 -4 12 3 0 1 93 .161 F 11 Travis Konecny 38 9 19 28 -3 22 3 0 1 76 .118 F 13 Kevin Hayes 44 11 15 26 -3 16 3 0 2 103 .107 D 9 Ivan Provorov 44 7 15 22 1 14 0 0 2 96 .073 F 21 Scott Laughton 41 7 10 17 7 26 0 0 1 73 .096 D 53 Shayne Gostisbehere 35 8 7 15 -4 4 4 0 0 77 .104 D 6 Travis Sanheim 43 2 10 12 -15 16 0 0 1 69 .029 F 62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel 41 3 8 11 -3 42 0 0 0 42 .071 F 23 Oskar Lindblom 38 6 5 11 -10 9 0 0 1 51 .118 D 32 Erik Gustafsson 24 1 9 10 -2 0 0 0 0 25 .040 D 5 Philippe Myers 33 0 8 8 -12 14 0 0 0 58 .000 F 19 Nolan Patrick 42 4 4 8 -19 18 2 0 0 43 .093 F 17 Michael Raffl 34 3 5 8 -5 26 0 0 2 31 .097 D 61 Justin Braun 41 0 3 3 1 14 0 0 0 42 .000 D 8 Robert Hagg 26 1 2 3 -2 16 0 0 0 23 .043 D 39 Nate Prosser 6 1 1 2 -7 0 0 0 0 5 .200 F 57 Wade Allison 2 1 0 1 -1 0 1 0 0 5 .200 F 82 Connor Bunnaman 18 0 1 1 -6 2 0 0 0 15 .000 F-D 55 Samuel Morin 15 1 0 1 -7 35 0 0 1 12 .083 F 10 Andy Andreoff 6 0 0 0 -6 9 0 0 0 2 .000 D 52 Mark Friedman 4 0 0 0 -2 4 0 0 0 3 .000 F 48 Morgan Frost 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 72 David Kase 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 58 Tanner Laczynski 5 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 6 .000 F 64 Maxim Sushko 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 81 Carsen Twarynski 5 0 0 0 -3 2 0 0 0 3 .000 TEAM TOTALS 44 126 224 350 -120 353 27 0 18 1310 .096 OPPONENT TOTALS 44 157 270 427 110 336 36 5 20 1287 .122 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 79 Carter Hart 27 1456 3.67 9 11 5 1 89 721 0.877 0 0 2 37 Brian Elliott 22 1125 3.04 11 6 1 2 57 511 0.888 0 0 0 34 Alex Lyon 2 81 4.39 0 1 0 0 6 50 0.88 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 44 2689 3.45 20 18 6 3 152 1282 .878 126 224 353 OPPONENT TOTALS 44 2689 2.77 24 13 7 1 122 1306 .904 157 270 336