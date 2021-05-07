Philadelphia-Atlanta Runs

Phillies first. Andrew McCutchen grounds out to shallow infield, Dansby Swanson to Freddie Freeman. Rhys Hoskins reaches on third strike. Bryce Harper walks. Rhys Hoskins to second. J.T. Realmuto singles to left field. Bryce Harper to second. Rhys Hoskins to third. Alec Bohm singles to right field. J.T. Realmuto to second. Bryce Harper to third. Rhys Hoskins scores. Didi Gregorius lines out to second base to Ozzie Albies. Jean Segura singles to shallow right field. Alec Bohm to third. J.T. Realmuto scores. Bryce Harper scores. Odubel Herrera homers to center field. Jean Segura scores. Alec Bohm scores. Zach Eflin walks. Andrew McCutchen singles to shallow infield. Zach Eflin to second. Rhys Hoskins strikes out swinging.

6 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 6, Braves 0.

Braves second. William Contreras grounds out to shallow infield, Didi Gregorius to Rhys Hoskins. Dansby Swanson homers to center field. Cristian Pache lines out to shallow infield to Zach Eflin. Josh Tomlin strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 6, Braves 1.

Phillies third. Didi Gregorius singles to right field. Jean Segura singles to right field. Didi Gregorius to second. Odubel Herrera singles to left field. Jean Segura to second. Didi Gregorius to third. Zach Eflin strikes out swinging. Andrew McCutchen reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Odubel Herrera out at second. Jean Segura to third. Didi Gregorius scores. Rhys Hoskins called out on strikes.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 7, Braves 1.

Braves fifth. Dansby Swanson doubles to right field. Cristian Pache strikes out swinging. Pablo Sandoval pinch-hitting for Josh Tomlin. Pablo Sandoval flies out to Andrew McCutchen. Ronald Acuna Jr. singles to right field. Dansby Swanson scores. Freddie Freeman grounds out to shallow infield, Jean Segura to Rhys Hoskins.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 7, Braves 2.

Phillies sixth. Andrew McCutchen pops out to shallow center field to Ozzie Albies. Rhys Hoskins walks. Bryce Harper strikes out swinging. J.T. Realmuto walks. Rhys Hoskins to second. Alec Bohm singles to right field. J.T. Realmuto to third. Rhys Hoskins scores. Didi Gregorius grounds out to shallow infield, Dansby Swanson to Freddie Freeman.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 8, Braves 2.

Phillies seventh. Jean Segura singles to shortstop. Odubel Herrera strikes out swinging. Zach Eflin out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, William Contreras to Ozzie Albies. Jean Segura to second. Andrew McCutchen singles to left field. Jean Segura scores. Rhys Hoskins strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 9, Braves 2.

Phillies eighth. Bryce Harper doubles. J.T. Realmuto homers to center field. Bryce Harper scores. Alec Bohm strikes out swinging. Didi Gregorius walks. Jean Segura singles to right field. Didi Gregorius to third. Odubel Herrera reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Nick Maton out at second. Didi Gregorius scores. Scott Kingery pinch-hitting for Connor Brogdon. Scott Kingery lines out to shortstop to Austin Riley.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 12, Braves 2.