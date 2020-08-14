Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Embiid 50 29.7 376-789 .477 57-172 349-432 .808 1158 23.2
Harris 71 34.4 547-1163 .470 129-354 170-212 .802 1393 19.6
Simmons 57 35.4 375-647 .580 2-7 185-298 .621 937 16.4
Richardson 54 30.9 276-642 .430 84-247 114-141 .809 750 13.9
Burks 17 20.1 71-156 .455 28-71 34-41 .829 204 12.0
Horford 66 30.4 315-702 .449 97-280 61-80 .763 788 11.9
Korkmaz 71 21.7 238-556 .428 141-351 75-100 .750 692 9.7
Milton 39 20.2 130-270 .481 55-129 51-65 .785 366 9.4
Robinson 14 19.3 44-85 .518 9-27 11-12 .917 108 7.7
Burke 25 13.2 59-127 .465 16-38 13-18 .722 147 5.9
Scott 67 17.7 146-346 .422 79-215 27-33 .818 398 5.9
Ennis 49 15.8 100-226 .442 37-106 48-61 .787 285 5.8
Neto 53 12.2 97-214 .453 33-85 34-40 .850 261 4.9
Thybulle 64 19.8 109-261 .418 55-155 25-41 .610 298 4.7
O'Quinn 28 10.6 39-80 .488 7-25 11-20 .550 96 3.4
Pelle 23 9.7 22-44 .500 0-0 7-14 .500 51 2.2
Shayok 3 6.7 2-8 .250 1-3 1-2 .500 6 2.0
Smith 7 4.6 3-11 .273 0-3 2-4 .500 8 1.1
Bolden 4 3.5 2-3 .667 0-1 0-2 .000 4 1.0
TEAM 72 241.0 2951-6330 .466 830-2269 1218-1616 .754 7950 110.4
OPPONENTS 72 241.0 2870-6195 .463 747-2100 1327-1770 .750 7814 108.5

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Embiid 139 448 587 11.7 151 3.0 169 1 44 154 64
Harris 69 419 488 6.9 223 3.1 165 0 52 104 40
Simmons 113 331 444 7.8 455 8.0 186 0 119 200 33
Richardson 41 132 173 3.2 161 3.0 134 0 52 104 36
Burks 9 42 51 3.0 33 1.9 21 0 10 15 0
Horford 103 350 453 6.9 266 4.0 139 0 52 77 61
Korkmaz 18 145 163 2.3 78 1.1 97 0 41 57 16
Milton 15 71 86 2.2 103 2.6 89 0 20 45 7
Robinson 15 29 44 3.1 11 .8 18 0 9 5 2
Burke 15 20 35 1.4 53 2.1 21 0 7 12 1
Scott 64 177 241 3.6 53 .8 96 0 22 26 5
Ennis 48 102 150 3.1 41 .8 85 0 23 31 14
Neto 11 47 58 1.1 90 1.7 50 0 24 47 6
Thybulle 43 62 105 1.6 78 1.2 140 0 89 50 45
O'Quinn 33 77 110 3.9 46 1.6 36 0 7 19 23
Pelle 20 50 70 3.0 8 .3 53 0 3 17 31
Shayok 0 5 5 1.7 1 .3 3 0 0 2 1
Smith 0 2 2 .3 2 .3 4 0 3 2 0
Bolden 0 1 1 .2 0 .0 4 0 1 2 0
TEAM 756 2510 3266 45.4 1853 25.7 1510 1 578 1021 385
OPPONENTS 627 2400 3027 42.0 1636 22.7 1475 2 500 992 285