Skip to main content
Sports

Philadelphia 4, San Diego 2

Philadelphia San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 7 4 Totals 31 2 4 2
Schwarber lf 4 0 1 1 Profar lf 4 0 1 0
Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 Cronenworth 2b 2 1 0 0
Harper dh 1 0 0 0 Alfaro c 4 0 1 2
Camargo pr-dh 2 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0
Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 Voit dh 3 0 0 0
Realmuto c 3 2 1 1 Mazara rf 4 0 1 0
Bohm 3b 4 1 2 1 Kim 3b 4 0 0 0
Gregorius ss 4 1 1 0 Abrams ss 3 1 1 0
Vierling cf 4 0 0 0 Azocar cf 3 0 0 0
Muñoz 2b 4 0 1 1
Philadelphia 000 031 000 4
San Diego 000 020 000 2

DP_Philadelphia 0, San Diego 1. LOB_Philadelphia 5, San Diego 5. 2B_Bohm 2 (11), Mazara (4), Alfaro (10). HR_Realmuto (5). SB_Schwarber (4), Realmuto (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
More for you
Philadelphia
Eflin W,3-5 5 4 2 2 2 3
Bellatti H,4 1 0 0 0 0 3
Knebel H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Hand H,8 1 0 0 0 0 1
Domínguez S,2-3 1 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego
Snell L,0-5 5 2-3 6 4 4 2 4
Wilson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Hill 2 1 0 0 0 0
Stammen 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Eflin (Cronenworth), Snell (Harper).

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:59. A_37,467 (40,209).

Written By