Sports

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Philadelphia New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 4 6 4 Totals 33 1 4 1
Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 Nimmo cf 4 1 1 0
Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 1 Marte rf 5 0 0 0
Harper dh 4 0 0 0 Lindor ss 4 0 1 1
Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0
Realmuto c 2 1 0 0 Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0
Schwarber lf 4 1 1 2 McNeil 2b 3 0 0 0
Quinn lf 0 0 0 0 Canha lf 4 0 2 0
Bohm 3b 3 1 1 0 Do.Smith dh 3 0 0 0
Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 McCann c 3 0 0 0
Herrera cf 2 0 2 1 Davis ph 0 0 0 0
Jankowski pr 0 0 0 0
Nido c 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia 000 000 310 4
New York 000 010 000 1

E_Gibson (1), McCann (1). DP_Philadelphia 0, New York 1. LOB_Philadelphia 4, New York 13. 2B_Herrera 2 (3). HR_Schwarber (5), Hoskins (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Gibson 4 1-3 2 1 0 5 3
Alvarado 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Norwood W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Domínguez H,5 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Familia H,3 1 0 0 0 2 0
Knebel S,4-4 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
New York
Walker 5 2 0 0 2 1
May H,2 1 1 0 0 0 0
Ottavino L,1-1 BS,0-1 2-3 2 3 3 2 1
Reid-Foley 1 1 1 1 0 1
Shreve 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3

Familia pitched to 4 batters in the 8th, Reid-Foley pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

WP_Gibson.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:48. A_40,036 (41,922).