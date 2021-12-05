Skip to main content
Sports

Philadelphia 33, N.Y. Jets 18

Philadelphia 7 17 3 6 33
N.Y. Jets 12 6 0 0 18
First Quarter

NYJ_Moore 3 pass from Z.Wilson (kick failed), 12:42.

Phi_Goedert 36 pass from Minshew (Elliott kick), 9:25.

NYJ_Z.Wilson 1 run (kick failed), 3:18.

Second Quarter

Phi_Goedert 25 pass from Minshew (Elliott kick), 14:12.

NYJ_Griffin 1 pass from Z.Wilson (pass failed), 9:22.

Phi_Gainwell 18 run (Elliott kick), 4:30.

Phi_FG Elliott 31, :19.

Third Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 32, 6:38.

Fourth Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 43, 14:15.

Phi_FG Elliott 46, 9:42.

A_73,311.

___

Phi NYJ
First downs 26 21
Total Net Yards 418 281
Rushes-yards 41-185 17-70
Passing 233 211
Punt Returns 1-20 0-0
Kickoff Returns 3-39 3-139
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 20-25-0 23-38-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-9 2-15
Punts 1-38.0 2-39.0
Fumbles-Lost 3-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 3-20 6-66
Time of Possession 35:36 24:24

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Sanders 24-120, Gainwell 12-54, Minshew 4-11, Reagor 1-0. N.Y. Jets, Coleman 11-58, Moore 1-9, Walter 1-2, T.Johnson 1-1, Z.Wilson 3-0.

PASSING_Philadelphia, Minshew 20-25-0-242. N.Y. Jets, Z.Wilson 23-38-1-226.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Goedert 6-105, Gainwell 5-33, Watkins 3-60, Sanders 3-22, Smith 2-15, Reagor 1-7. N.Y. Jets, Moore 6-77, Crowder 4-62, Coleman 3-19, C.Davis 2-15, Griffin 2-15, T.Johnson 2-14, Walter 2-9, Berrios 1-11, Mims 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.