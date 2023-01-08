Skip to main content
Philadelphia 22, N.Y. Giants 16

N.Y. Giants 0 0 3 13 16
Philadelphia 10 6 3 3 22
First Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 32, 11:39.

Phi_B.Scott 8 run (Elliott kick), 4:14.

Second Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 52, 10:22.

Phi_FG Elliott 39, :45.

Third Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 54, 6:17.

NYG_FG Gano 24, :50.

Fourth Quarter

NYG_Webb 14 run (pass failed), 10:04.

Phi_FG Elliott 22, 3:21.

NYG_Golladay 25 pass from Webb (Gano kick), 1:38.

___

NYG Phi
First downs 18 23
Total Net Yards 285 342
Rushes-yards 21-129 34-135
Passing 156 207
Punt Returns 0-0 2-30
Kickoff Returns 2-64 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 23-40-0 20-35-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-13 3-22
Punts 6-44.0 2-33.5
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 8-66 4-30
Time of Possession 28:34 31:26

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N.Y. Giants, Brightwell 11-60, Webb 6-41, Breida 4-28. Philadelphia, B.Scott 9-54, Gainwell 5-35, Sanders 11-33, Hurts 9-13.

PASSING_N.Y. Giants, Webb 23-40-0-169. Philadelphia, Hurts 20-35-1-229.

RECEIVING_N.Y. Giants, Cager 8-70, Breida 7-12, M.Johnson 3-36, Golladay 2-30, Vannett 2-18, Brightwell 1-3. Philadelphia, Smith 7-67, Goedert 6-46, Brown 4-95, Watkins 2-14, Gainwell 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

