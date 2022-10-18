Philadelphia 2, San Diego 0

E_Bohm (1). LOB_Philadelphia 2, San Diego 4. HR_Harper (1), Schwarber (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Wheeler W,1-0 7 1 0 0 1 8 Domínguez H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Alvarado S,1-1 1 0 0 0 1 1

San Diego Darvish L,0-1 7 3 2 2 1 7 Martinez 1 0 0 0 0 2 García 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Darvish.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Quinn Wolcott; Right, Todd Tichenor; Left, Doug Eddings.

T_2:43. A_44,826 (40,209).