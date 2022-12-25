Philadelphia 119, N.Y. Knicks 112

Harris 4-10 0-0 8, Tucker 2-2 1-1 6, Embiid 12-22 10-15 35, Harden 7-16 10-11 29, Melton 5-8 0-0 15, Niang 6-11 0-0 16, Harrell 0-2 2-2 2, Milton 3-5 0-0 8, Thybulle 0-0 0-0 0, House Jr. 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 39-77 23-29 119.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason