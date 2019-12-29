Pettersson scores another winner, Canucks beat Kings 3-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored his fourth game-winning goal of the season and Jacob Markstrom made 49 saves as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Saturday night.

Jake Virtanen also scored his 11th goal of the season, and Tyler Motte had his second for Vancouver (20-15-4).

Anze Kopitar and Tyler Toffoli scored for Los Angeles (16-21-4), which was playing its second game in as many nights following a 3-2 overtime win in San Jose.

Jonathan Quick made 23 saves for the Kings.

Starting his ninth-straight game since Dec. 10, Markstrom improved his record over that span to 5-4-0 as he earned his 100th career NHL win.



