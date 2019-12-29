VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored his fourth game-winning goal of the season and Jacob Markstrom made 49 saves as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Saturday night.

Jake Virtanen also scored his 11th goal of the season, and Tyler Motte had his second for Vancouver (20-15-4).

Anze Kopitar and Tyler Toffoli scored for Los Angeles (16-21-4), which was playing its second game in as many nights following a 3-2 overtime win in San Jose.

Jonathan Quick made 23 saves for the Kings.

Starting his ninth-straight game since Dec. 10, Markstrom improved his record over that span to 5-4-0 as he earned his 100th career NHL win.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

  • Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson, right, of Sweden, reaches to catch the puck in front of Los Angeles Kings' Blake Lizotte during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: DARRYL DYCK, AP / The Canadian Press
    Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson, right, of Sweden, reaches to catch the puck in front of Los Angeles Kings' Blake Lizotte during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) less
    Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson, right, of Sweden, reaches to catch the puck in front of Los Angeles Kings' Blake Lizotte during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Vancouver, ... more
    Photo: DARRYL DYCK, AP
Photo: DARRYL DYCK, AP
Image 1 of / 7

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 7
Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson, right, of Sweden, reaches to catch the puck in front of Los Angeles Kings' Blake Lizotte during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) less
Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson, right, of Sweden, reaches to catch the puck in front of Los Angeles Kings' Blake Lizotte during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Vancouver, ... more
Photo: DARRYL DYCK, AP