Personal records set by Lauralton runners

Lauralton defeated Platt Tech 15-50 and Amity defeated coach Ellis Gill’s cross country team 20-40 on Tuesday.

“We had 14 girls run the race today, and 9 of them were able to run a personal record on the day,” said Gill of his 3-1 team. “To have that many on your team PR on one day is extremely impressive, and it made watching the race extra exciting for the coaches.

“We had a great showing against a very talented and deep Amity team. Sophomore Kelly Jones finished first overall for the meet, running a time of 21:12. This time puts her in as one of the fastest ever in school history.

“Coming into the meet, we knew Amity had three fantastic three girls who ran under 22 minutes. Kelly was able to stay with them for the first two miles of the race. In the last mile she started to pull away, eventually beating the second-place girl by 14 seconds. Kelly looked extremely relaxed and ran a very smart race.

“Our 2-6 runners also all ran a personal best on the day, which bodes well going forward. Carys Cook broke 24 minutes for the first time, running 23:55. Kate Backus, Maggie Willer and Grace McCormack also all ran personal bests on the day.

“It was very promising to see not only the varsity girls, but the team as a whole run some great times on the day.”