Foran captured four first-place finishes when the Lions met Law in their final indoor boys’ and girls’ track meet of the season in New Haven on March 21.

“We had some excellent performances,” coach Pete Jambor said. “Brett Dumais and Ava Steigbigel (pole vault), Nate Heubner (3200-meter run) and Nora Hayes (3200-meter run) all won their events. “Jillian Junga (300-meter run), Arezoo Ghazagh (1000-meter run), Kevin Chen (3200-meter run) and Austin Murphy (shot put) placed second.