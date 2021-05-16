Peralta blanks Braves, bullpen falters, Brewers survive 10-9 ANDREW WAGNER, Associated Press May 16, 2021 Updated: May 16, 2021 7:40 p.m.
1 of12 Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain can't catch a grand slam hit by Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong and Luis Urias fumble the ball as Atlanta Braves' Pablo Sandoval slides safely into second during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. walks back to the dugout after striking out during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman hits a grand slam during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain hits a two-run scoring single during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley is safe at second as Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong can't handle the throw during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Atlanta Braves' Ender Inciarte reacts after failing to catch a two-run home run hit by Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Atlanta Braves' Ender Inciarte fails to catch a two-run home run hit by Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Freddy Peralta struck out eight over six scoreless innings, Avisail Garcia homered and the Milwaukee Brewers blew most of an 8-0 lead before holding on to beat the Atlanta Braves 10-9 on Sunday.
It nearly fell apart for Milwaukee after J.P. Feyereisen relieved Peralta to start the seventh. He retired one batter before allowed two walks and two infield singles to make it 8-2. Brent Suter came in and, after two fielder's-choice grounders that resulted in zero outs, surrendered a grand slam to center by NL MVP Freddie Freeman that made it 8-7.