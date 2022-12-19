Pepperdine 92, Cal State-LA 69

Pearre 3-6 2-5 8, Bell 5-12 0-0 13, P.Moore 4-15 0-0 8, Rasheed 1-6 2-2 5, Sokol 5-10 5-7 20, Walker 5-9 1-1 13, Lazo 0-2 0-0 0, Cannady 1-4 0-0 2, Collins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-64 10-15 69.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason