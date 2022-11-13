Pepperdine 91, Alabama St. 62

Coleman 2-5 0-0 6, Posey 3-6 1-2 7, Madlock 7-17 2-4 17, McCoy 2-8 1-1 6, Range 4-13 2-2 11, Anderson 3-9 5-7 11, Reed 1-6 0-0 2, Wesley 1-1 0-0 2, Knox 0-1 0-0 0, Parker 0-2 0-0 0, McCray 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-69 11-16 62.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason