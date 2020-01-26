https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Pepperdine-80-Portland-69-15004801.php
Pepperdine 80, Portland 69
Adams 3-9 0-1 6, Tryon 6-13 1-3 15, Diabate 9-12 6-7 25, White 2-7 0-0 4, Walker 4-9 1-1 11, Fahrensohn 2-7 0-0 6, Akwuba 1-1 0-0 2, Harewood 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 8-12 69.
Ross 4-12 1-2 12, Chavez 8-18 3-4 24, Ka.Edwards 6-16 3-6 16, Altman 3-9 1-2 8, Polk 3-5 0-0 7, Ohia Obioha 3-6 0-0 6, Ke.Edwards 2-4 1-2 7. Totals 29-70 9-16 80.
Halftime_Pepperdine 41-24. 3-Point Goals_Portland 7-24 (Fahrensohn 2-5, Tryon 2-5, Walker 2-6, Diabate 1-1, Adams 0-3, White 0-4), Pepperdine 13-36 (Chavez 5-12, Ross 3-9, Ke.Edwards 2-4, Polk 1-2, Altman 1-4, Ka.Edwards 1-5). Fouled Out_Ke.Edwards. Rebounds_Portland 31 (Tryon 9), Pepperdine 42 (Ka.Edwards 8). Assists_Portland 18 (Adams 6), Pepperdine 21 (Ross 7). Total Fouls_Portland 17, Pepperdine 19.
View Comments